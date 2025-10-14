Dialogue report reveals steep decline in well-being among employees over 40

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. ("Dialogue"), Canada's leading virtual health and wellness platform, published its latest report on the overall Well-Being Score from over 18,000 Canadian respondents (January 1st to June 30th, 2025). The findings reveal that employees over the age of 40 experienced the sharpest decline in well-being, down 8% since the beginning of the year.

Caregiver responsibilities and mid-career pressures drive strain in the workforce (CNW Group/Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.)

The biannual Health and Well-Being Report: A Canadian Benchmark applies the World Health Organization's (WHO) Well-Being Index (WHO-5) to assess five areas of health and well-being: mood, stress, sleep, physical activity, and sense of purpose. Findings show Canadians' average score has stayed low over the last 6 months, at 45.1 out of 100. Persistently low scores, particularly those below 50, reveal a troubling pattern: without accessible support, neglecting one's overall health sets the stage for more serious problems in the future.

A significant factor contributing to this decline, notably among those over 40, is the increasing strain on the 'sandwich generation'. In 2024, 1.8 million Canadians were part of this generation, caring for both children and aging relatives. While this responsibility spans age groups, it is especially common among people over 40, who are often at the peak of their careers, while managing considerable caregiving pressures. The impact is evident: 15% are reducing their work hours, 10% are declining work opportunities, and 26% are taking a leave of absence. More than a third of these employees also report higher rates of burnout. Balancing these challenges leads to reduced productivity, higher absenteeism, and turnover in key roles. Since many in this group hold senior leadership positions, the strain impacts their teams, affecting collaboration, motivation, and performance.

"Mid-career employees are a vital part of organizations, combining experience, corporate knowledge, and productivity while leading teams, as well as balancing caregiving at home," shared Dr. Marc Robin, Medical Director at Dialogue. "This convergence increases risk: caregiver-employees report increased burnout and are almost twice as likely to have mental-health-related absences, underscoring the need for employer support."

Work-life balance demands weigh heavily on Canadians' well-being, with sleep and physical activity scoring lowest in the first half of 2025. The burden is particularly pronounced among employees with caregiving responsibilities: most report fatigue (69%), while many also struggle with anxiety (65%) and feeling overwhelmed (50%). The costs are substantial, with caregiving-related productivity losses amounting to $5.5 billion annually .

Dialogue's latest report outlines 4 key strategies for employers: flexible caregiving leave, mid-career coaching and training, manager training, and personalized employee support resources. Employers play a crucial role in well-being, and when work-life challenges are managed effectively, 76% of employees report higher productivity .

About Dialogue's Well-Being Score

Dialogue's Well-Being Score leverages the World Health Organization's (WHO) Well-Being Index (WHO-5), one of the most widely used questionnaires to assess well-being in research. Available in English and French within the Dialogue app, the one-minute survey helps uncover insights across five dimensions of health and well-being, including mood, stress, sleep, activeness, and sense of purpose. Dialogue Well-Being Scores range from 0 to 100, with higher scores representing increased well-being, and scores less than 50 indicating the need for further mental health assessment. Following benchmarking, employees are empowered to take action through tailored in-app resources, which can include implementing trackable healthy habits, consulting self-serve resources, and if they score low, consulting with a mental health professional. Data is aggregated and de-identified to show statistical trends, enabling employers to assess risk factors in their organization and proactively invest in employee well-being where it counts. The Health and Well-Being Report: A Canadian benchmark includes insights from assessments of 18,000 people across Canada from January 1st, 2025, to June 30th, 2025.

About Dialogue

Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through its team of health professionals, it serves employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Dialogue's Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet. Dialogue is the first virtual care provider to receive Accreditation with Exemplary Standing from Accreditation Canada, a third-party validation of safety and the highest-level quality of care. In October 2023, Sun Life acquired Dialogue, which now operates as a standalone entity as part of Sun Life Canada. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.dialogue.co .

SOURCE Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.

For further information: Katherine Hackett, Specialist, Public Policy and Communications, [email protected] l 819-574-3503