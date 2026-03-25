MONTREAL, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce the winners of the 2026 Healthiest Workplace Awards, recognizing standout organizations across Canada that continue to push the boundaries of employee well‑being. Dialogue celebrates workplaces that don't just adopt wellness initiatives, but operationalize them, measure them, and build cultures where people continue to thrive. Now in its second year, this annual program builds on the strong engagement from 2025. It continues to recognize organizations that successfully integrate health and wellness into their workplaces, measure their impact, and sustain cultures where people thrive.

Healthiest Workplace Awards (CNW Group/Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.)

"At Dialogue, we have a clear ambition to deliver high-quality care that is practical, trusted and timely," said Cherif Habib, CEO of Dialogue. "This goal can only be achieved when we work alongside organizations that truly prioritize the health and well-being of their people. We're proud to once again recognize the Canadian employers who are leading by example in employee well-being. Highlighting their efforts helps raise expectations for workplace health across Canada."

Dialogue's Healthiest Workplace Awards highlight employers that demonstrate leadership in workplace well-being and set a strong example for others across Canada. Their efforts reflect a sustained commitment to supporting employees, including building a strong workplace culture, psychological safety, and benefits programs that contribute to long-term retention, health outcomes, and productivity.

The awards recognize workplaces offering access to care and wellness resources, along with employee engagement and utilization of available services. Organizations spotlighted exemplify:

Strong awareness of available care: High registration rates show that employees are aware of their benefits and know how to access care when they need it.

High registration rates show that employees are aware of their benefits and know how to access care when they need it. Deep engagement with Dialogue's services: High average utilization rates reflect that employees are actively using their benefits and receiving meaningful support.

High average utilization rates reflect that employees are actively using their benefits and receiving meaningful support. Exceptional Well-Being Scores: The team reports healthy levels of well-being across key factors like mood, stress, physical activity, sleep, and sense of purpose.

Canadian workers are facing increasing well-being challenges, with mental health, financial stability, and work-life balance under growing strain. In 2025, 30% of Canadian employees reported a decline in their mental health, while 26% experienced worsening sleep issues and nearly a quarter (23%) reported reduced physical activity. These trends highlight a growing need for employers to support employee well-being proactively. Employee Assistance Programs and wellness resources are key, with 70% of HR professionals reporting that these initiatives positively impact engagement, absenteeism, and retention.

"As we face significant barriers to care across Canada, workplace health and wellness initiatives are more than just a benefit offered by employers; they're a strategic investment," said Dr. Marc Robin, Medical Director at Dialogue. "Organizations that prioritize employee well-being see not only healthier, happier workforces but also a measurable return through increased productivity and engagement by fostering a culture of resilience."

The complete list of winners can be found below:

About Dialogue's Healthiest Workplace Awards

Dialogue's Healthiest Workplace Awards honour organizations committed to fostering positive and healthy work environments amongst Dialogue clients and partners. Awardees are selected based on several key criteria, including deep engagement with Dialogue's services as evidenced by high registration and utilization rates, and exceptional Well-Being Scores as measured against World Health Organization benchmarks. With less than 1% of Dialogue's clients and partners awarded this recognition, this is a celebration of organizational commitment to improve Canadian health and well-being. For more information, please visit the Awards website at www.dialogue.co.

About Dialogue

Dialogue is Canada's leading virtual healthcare and wellness provider, providing timely, on-demand access to quality care. Through its team of in-house health professionals, it serves employers and organizations who prioritize the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Dialogue's Integrated Health Platform is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer, or tablet. Dialogue is the first and only virtual care provider to receive Accreditation with Exemplary Standing from Accreditation Canada, a third-party validation of the highest levels of safety, quality, and member experience. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.dialogue.co.

SOURCE Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.

For further information: Katherine Hackett, Specialist, Public Policy and Communications, [email protected] l 819-574-3503