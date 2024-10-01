Students Lead in Embracing Generative AI for Learning and Career Success

D2L Sponsored Survey Examines How AI Adoption Impacts Student Satisfaction and Re-Enrollment

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - New survey data from Tyton Partners, supported by D2L and others, shows that students are leading the way in integrating generative AI (GenAI) into their academic practices. This highlights a significant opportunity for more AI-focused innovation, better tools for educators and students, and the need for a more responsive educational landscape.

For instance, the survey found that 59% of students say they are using GenAI at least monthly, and that 44% of students say they are paying for GenAI tools. Also, the survey suggests that GenAI uptake amongst higher ed instructors, administrators, and frontline staff may be much lower, with more than half of respondents in each category saying they have used GenAI tools very little and are broadly unfamiliar with them.

However, in the classroom, instructors who say they use GenAI tools are more likely to believe that they have the potential to enhance student learning, despite concerns in specific areas like writing and math. And outside the classroom, advisors and counselors who use GenAI tools are also more optimistic about their impact on student persistence and retention.

"This survey highlights how students are not just consumers of education but are active leaders in advocating for innovative solutions that enhance the learning experience," said Dr. Cristi Ford, Vice President of Academic Affairs at D2L. "It is up to higher education institutions to align their strategies to the evolving need of learners to prepare them for the future of work. By embracing emerging technologies like generative AI, and training for faculty and administrators, institutions can help to build more engaging, inspiring, and human learning experiences."

Listening to Learners 2024: Stay Safe, Stay Informed is the latest annual survey from Tyton Partners, a strategy consulting and investment banking firm focused on education, that gathered responses from 3,000 higher education administrators, frontline advising staff, and students, to better understand what students need to succeed. It also examines how higher education practices and technologies, including artificial intelligence, contribute to student success both in and outside the classroom.

"At Tyton Partners, we believe deeply in the power of data to inform actionable insights," said Catherine Shaw, Managing Director at Tyton Partners and lead author of Listening to Learners. "Through the Listening to Learners report we aim to bridge the gap between student experiences and institutional strategies, fostering environments that support all aspects of student success, both in and outside the classroom."



Join D2L and Tyton Partners at EDUCAUSE to learn more about these important trends. On October 22, D2L's CEO, John Baker will participate in a panel discussing these survey findings and how to prepare learners for the jobs of the future with critical skills like generative AI. Then, on October 23, D2L's Academic Affairs Director, Emma Zone, will join a panel to explore strategies for driving learner re-enrollment and enhancing student success.



Additionally, for a deep dive into the full report, don't miss the upcoming webinar with D2L and Tyton Partners on November 6, where the findings of Listening to Learners 2024 will be explored – register here.



Read the key findings of Listening to Learners 2024 in D2L's latest blog post or at TytonPartners.com.

About Tyton Partners

Tyton Partners is the leading provider of strategy consulting and investment banking services to the global knowledge and information services sector. With offices in Boston and New York City, the firm has an experienced team of bankers and consultants who deliver a unique spectrum of services from mergers and acquisitions and capital markets access to strategy development that helps companies, organizations, and investors navigate the complexities of the education, media, and information markets. Tyton Partners leverages a deep foundation of transactional and advisory experience and an unparalleled level of global relationships to make its clients' aspirations a reality and to catalyze innovation in the sector. Learn more at tytonpartners.com.



About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and business at www.D2L.com.

