Global Education and Business Leaders Witnessed Learning Innovation at D2L Fusion 2025

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - D2L, a global learning innovation company, wrapped its 22nd annual Fusion user conference, in Savannah, Georgia. The theme of Fusion 2025, Ignite the Joy of Learning, explored the power of purposeful Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the joy that is possible when education technology is engaged to help build transformative human learning experiences.

More than 1,000 people attended Fusion 2025 in-person, drawing attendees from over 16 countries, with over 1,000 tuning in virtually – made possible, in part, with the support of more than 40 sponsors. Learning leaders and experts from K-12, higher education, and organizations around the world explored cutting-edge learning innovations, shared deep educational insights, and contributed to a vibrant community of learning professionals in over 180 sessions.

Fusion 2025 unveiled new Artificial Intelligence (AI) experiences with D2L Lumi:

Lumi Insights: Identify what support learners require

Identify what support learners require Lumi Study Support: Help fill gaps in understanding with more personalized study suggestions

Help fill gaps in understanding with more personalized study suggestions Lumi Chat: Get answers to your questions in Brightspace, 24/7

Get answers to your questions in Brightspace, 24/7 Lumi Tutor : Provide learners with a cognitive coach at every step in the learning journey

Provide learners with a cognitive coach at every step in the learning journey Lumi Feedback: Provide educator-driven feedback to learners faster

Alongside new AI experiences, Fusion 2025 announced multiple new products and features, including:

All-new Createspace , the next generation of authoring and content management, offers educators a dedicated space to create, edit, and collaborate, before publishing to learners.

, the next generation of authoring and content management, offers educators a dedicated space to create, edit, and collaborate, before publishing to learners. Enhancements to D2L Brightspace , include expanded group enrollment capacity, bulk feedback capabilities for educators, and Print Quiz to help increase learner accessibility.

, include expanded group enrollment capacity, bulk feedback capabilities for educators, and Print Quiz to help increase learner accessibility. The arrival of Accessibility+ , a new solution designed to support the unique needs of learners and help provide equitable access to course content.

, a new solution designed to support the unique needs of learners and help provide equitable access to course content. The reimagined D2L Link , designed to support the experience of integrating D2L Brightspace across an organization's systems with automated workflows and improved data accuracy.

, designed to support the experience of integrating D2L Brightspace across an organization's systems with automated workflows and improved data accuracy. The launch of D2L Academy, a centralized hub of learning resources to help organizations and leaders unlock the full potential of D2L Brightspace, including expert-led sessions, training materials, and certifications.

Explore the D2L product roadmap to learn more about upcoming releases, updates, and features.

Fusion 2025 also featured:

An inspiring keynote by Ryan Leak , New York Times Bestselling author, challenged attendees to reflect on what they would pursue if failure was not an option. He encouraged attendees to embrace change rather than resisting it, viewing failure as a stepping stone to growth, and shifting mindsets to focus on gratitude.

, New York Times Bestselling author, challenged attendees to reflect on what they would pursue if failure was not an option. He encouraged attendees to embrace change rather than resisting it, viewing failure as a stepping stone to growth, and shifting mindsets to focus on gratitude. The D2L Executive Summit, brought together leaders across corporate learning, higher education, and professional associations, to explore AI's impact on learning and new data on skills development. The Summit featured insights from D2L leaders, as well as a keynote from Dr. Ayanna Howard , Dean of the College of Engineering at the Ohio State University .

"Fusion 2025 was an extraordinary gathering of our D2L community," said John Baker, President, Founder, and CEO of D2L. "This year, we explored the joy that we can spark with innovative learning technology. We discussed how AI is not just helping to enhance learning, but transforming it—making our learning platform easier to use, more engaging, and more impactful than ever before. It was truly inspiring to learn from industry leaders, explore new innovative practices, and hear how our customers are pushing boundaries to transform lives through learning."

Announcing D2L Fusion 2026

D2L Fusion 2026 will take place from July 8 to 10 in Phoenix, Arizona. Pre-register now at D2L.com/Fusion.

