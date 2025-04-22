OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canadians prepare to head to the polls, nearly one million students will be doing the same through Student Vote Canada — a national parallel election program that brings democracy to life in classrooms from coast to coast to coast.

Designed to introduce students to politics and foster a habit of democratic participation, the program gives students the opportunity to explore the parties and platforms, debate the issues, and cast ballots for the actual candidates running in their local electoral districts.

Delivered by CIVIX, in collaboration with Elections Canada, Student Vote Canada provides students with a meaningful way to experience the democratic process firsthand. Participating schools receive extensive learning materials and authentic voting supplies — including ballots, boxes, and voting screens — to replicate the full experience of an election.

"Student Vote is more than a simulation — it's a chance for students to see themselves as active citizens and future voters," said Lindsay Mazzucco, Chief Executive Officer of CIVIX. "Research shows that early experiences with voting can build the habits and confidence that lead to lifelong participation — and teachers across Canada continue to make that possible."

Since 2003, more than 9 million ballots have been cast by students across 69 elections. Independent evaluations consistently show that the program increases students' knowledge of government and elections, strengthens their sense of civic responsibility, and builds confidence in their ability to participate in the voting process.

Student Vote Canada results will be released publicly, by electoral district, after official polls close on election day, offering a unique snapshot of the priorities and perspectives of Canada's next generation.

CIVIX has partnered with Elections Canada to deliver Student Vote during every federal election since 2004.

For local participation details or to arrange interviews with students or teachers, please contact CIVIX.

For English inquiries, contact: [email protected] or 1-866-488-8775

For French inquiries, contact: [email protected] or 1-833-503-3366

BACKGROUND:

Student Vote Canada is presented in collaboration with Elections Canada.

Student Vote is a program of CIVIX , a non-partisan registered Canadian charity dedicated to strengthening democracy through civic education. CIVIX programming focuses on elections, government budgets, elected representatives and digital media literacy.

