TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - As Ontario prepares to head to the polls, elementary and high school students across the province will experience the democratic process firsthand through Student Vote Ontario—a dynamic, hands-on learning program delivered by CIVIX in partnership with Elections Ontario.

Student Vote provides students with an authentic and meaningful way to engage with democracy before they reach voting age. They research the candidates, discuss key issues, analyze party platforms, and cast ballots in a parallel election.

More than 2,300 schools across all 124 electoral districts in the province have signed up to participate.

"At a time when democracy faces challenges around the world, teaching students about the value of elections and active citizenship has never been more important," said Lindsay Mazzucco, Chief Executive Officer of CIVIX. "By giving young people the opportunity to learn about elections in a real-world context, we are helping to build a generation that understands the power of their vote and their role in democracy."

As part of the program, participating schools receive a variety of non-partisan educational resources to teach students about government and the election process. Schools are also provided with ballots, ballot boxes, and voting screens to ensure a realistic voting experience on Student Vote Day.

This week, as many as 250,000 elementary and secondary students are expected to cast ballots for candidates running in the Ontario provincial election.

Following the close of polls on election day, Student Vote results will be tabulated and publicly released, including the province-wide seat breakdown, results by electoral district, and individual school tallies.

In addition to Student Vote, Elections Ontario is encouraging 16- and 17-year-olds to register for the Ontario Register of Future Voters. This initiative ensures that young Ontarians are automatically added to the voters list when they turn 18, making it easier for them to participate in future elections.

"We know that habits of democratic participation start early," said Greg Essensa, Ontario's Chief Electoral Officer. "By engaging young people in programs like Student Vote and the Ontario Register of Future Voters, we are building the foundation for a more informed and active electorate."

BACKGROUND:

Student Vote is a program of CIVIX , a non-partisan registered Canadian charity dedicated to strengthening democracy through civic education. CIVIX programming focuses on elections, government budgets, elected representatives and digital media literacy.

The Student Vote program for the 2025 Ontario provincial election is funded by Elections Ontario.

RELATED LINKS:

https://studentvote.ca/on2025/

https://voteetudiant.ca/on2025/

SOURCE CIVIX

To receive information about the schools and students participating in Student Vote Ontario from your area, please contact CIVIX: For English inquiries, contact: [email protected] or 416-405-8683; For French inquiries, contact: [email protected] or 1-833-503-3366