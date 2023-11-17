TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - As Canadians increasingly recognize, many of the traditional workplace practices that existed before the pandemic seem destined never to return. The 'new normal' at the nation's best employers is now to be always looking forward, ensuring their organizations stay flexible, adaptable, and focused on constant improvement. That's the message from the winners of this year's Canada's Top 100 Employers competition, announced today by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

"There's been a lot of conversation around whether we will ever return to pre-pandemic work norms, but for top employers, there's no looking back – only forward," says Kristina Leung, managing editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"This year's winners have shown a clear focus on three key pillars: creating new ways of working, anticipating employees' needs, and focusing on future skills development. The best employers have emerged from the pandemic with stronger DNA and constantly change to improve their workplaces."

The employers selected as this year's finalists understand that retention and employee satisfaction isn't something that just happens, but something they actively need to develop and improve. These employers anticipate employees' needs before they become a necessity and make improvements continuously.

"Winning employers inherently understand that there is no one-size-fits-all solution," says Richard Yerema, executive editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "The best employers have always been adaptable and proactive when listening to what employees need, want and value in doing their jobs." He adds, "This has been especially important over the past few years, with employees working overtime to manage the challenges and rapid change in work styles, while ensuring their organizations stay relevant and thrive."

Since the pandemic, there has also been increased attention to health and safety issues in the workplace, particularly around mental health. This year's winners have taken this heightened awareness and turned it into new health and safety initiatives that adapt to the needs of flexible work schedules.

Now in its 24th edition, Canada's Top 100 Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of Canada's Top 100 Employers (2024) was announced today in a special magazine published by Mediacorp and distributed in The Globe and Mail. Detailed reasons for selection, explaining why each of the winners was chosen, were also released on the competition homepage.

Continue the conversation about today's announcement on our LinkedIn page and elsewhere on social media: #CanadasTop100Employers #TopEmployers2024

SOURCE Mediacorp Canada Inc.

For further information: Stephanie Leung, Editor, Mediacorp Canada Inc., 416-964-6069 x1477