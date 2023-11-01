STRONG DEMAND FOR LUXURY ESTATE HOMES DEMONSTRATED AT RECENT SALES LAUNCH

Buyers Leave Sidelines to Purchase in Exclusive New Claremont Community

CLAREMONT, ON, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - A new offering of 70 estate homes on up to 1 acre lots has generated excitement among home buyers, in an otherwise lacklustre market. Community developer and new home builder Geranium has sold over 50 per cent within 10 days of the sales launch at Clarehaven Estates community in Claremont, north Pickering. The brand-new portfolio of bungalows, bungalow with lofts, and two-storey homes with luxury finishes and priced from the low-$2 millions, is meeting pent-up demand from families eager to secure a home designed for modern living and accommodating multi-generational families comfortably.

"In the current market climate, where many potential purchasers have chosen to side-line their buying decision due to rising interest rates, this is a tremendous response," says Stephanie Lane, Director, Sales and Marketing. "The success is the culmination of our strong brand reputation, a great location surrounded by nature and rich in nearby amenities, large lot sizes rarely seen in today's new communities, and beautifully designed homes. It's highly rewarding to see the response to a luxury home offering during this time. Demand we've experienced informs us that homebuyers are acclimatizing to current interest rates, which are not unreasonable when you look at rates over the past 30 years."

Estate-size lots, luxury design features and market appropriate pricing is the trifecta of success for Clarehaven. Homes range in size 2,557 to 5,149 sq. ft. Geranium offers an array of desirable options, including elevators, media/office and 5-bedroom plans. Standard features like extensive rear yard loggias, 3-car garages, bedrooms with private or shared ensuite, and elevated interior finishes add to the built-in value of each home.

Clarehaven Estates is surrounded by nature and close to shopping, golf, ski resorts, hiking trails, and Markham-Stouffville Hospital. In addition, Toronto is a 30-minute drive easily accessed via Highway 407, and the site is near GO transit and bus service offering unbeatable connectivity.

Claremont itself is home to an elementary school, daycare, recreation centre and library, veterinary services, general store, fire station and many more daily conveniences.

Since 1977, Geranium has built more than 9,000 homes and completed many award-winning master-planned communities, across Southern Ontario, including Friday Harbour all-season resort.

