DEVELOPER AND NEW HOME BUILDER GERANIUM ANNOUNCES THREE-YEAR COMMITMENT TO HABITAT FOR HUMANITY GTA

OSHAWA, ON, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Geranium, a leading and award-winning real estate development and new home building company since 1977, proudly announces a three-year commitment to Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area (Habitat GTA). With a donation totalling $150,000 over three years, this commitment stands as a testament to Geranium's dedication to fostering community development, where the well-being and growth of the communities they build in is a top priority.

This commitment will support Habitat for Humanity GTA's mission to complete 26 homes to help 26 families know strength, stability and independence by unlocking the benefits of homeownership in Oshawa, in addition to future projects in Durham Region. Through combined resources, expertise, and passion, Geranium's and Habitat GTA's collective efforts will help drive meaningful change. Already, many families, including dozens of children, are moving into the Habitat homes in Oshawa and are beginning to thrive.

"Thanks to this tremendous partnership and collaboration, Geranium is helping to change lives for dozens of families who are facing a housing affordability crisis in Oshawa and the wider Durham Region by making homes possible," said Habitat GTA CEO Ene Underwood. "It's also clear that Geranium's dedication goes beyond financial support; by participating in Build Days, Geranium's team members are taking a real hands-on approach by grabbing a hammer and helping to build these affordable homes, something that shows they are truly committed."

"At Geranium, we believe that building homes is not just about constructing houses, but about nurturing the communities within them. We're passionate about home building and compassionate towards those in our community who need a helping hand," said Cheryl Shindruk, Executive Vice-President at Geranium. "We're excited to enhance our relationship with this incredible organization through a three-year commitment that includes both substantial financial support and inspiring volunteer opportunities for our entire team. Together, we can build stronger, more resilient communities that thrive well into the future."

As part of this commitment, Geranium staff from all departments will volunteer at a Team Build Day each year. The 2024 Build Days took place on June 12, 18, 19, and 20 in Oshawa, ON. Team Build Days provided employees with a hands-on opportunity to contribute directly to the construction of homes and make a positive impact in our community, connecting with families in need.

"Participating in the Team Build Day was an incredibly rewarding experience," said Christine Flynn, Manager, Integrated Technology Solutions at Geranium. "It was inspiring to see our efforts come to life and know that we are making a tangible difference in the lives of families in need. Working alongside our colleagues, witnessing the collective dedication and hard work, truly showcases the impact we can have when we come together with a common purpose. This experience not only strengthened our team bond, but also reaffirmed our commitment to giving back to the community in meaningful ways."

Through this commitment, Geranium aims to support the construction of homes and raise awareness about the importance of getting involved in the communities they build in. By involving team members in this mission, Geranium hopes to create a ripple effect of goodwill and community support. For more information about Geranium, visit www.geranium.com

ABOUT GERANIUM

Since 1977, Geranium has envisioned many master-planned communities and built more than 9,200 homes in Ontario. With a portfolio spanning across Ontario including Durham Region, Simcoe County, and York Region including notable communities such as Friday Harbour, Allegro, and its most recent award-winning community, Clarehaven Estates, Geranium has a reputation as a company dedicated to providing excellent design, top-quality construction, and high caliber finishes. To learn more, visit www.geranium.com

ABOUT HABITAT FOR HUMANITY GREATER TORONTO AREA (GTA) Habitat for Humanity GTA is greater Toronto's most recognized provider, and advocate, of solutions that tackle our region's housing crisis. Our mission is to create a world where everyone has a safe, quality place to live. We focus on creative solutions to address the affordable housing crisis in Toronto, Brampton, Caledon, York Region, and Durham Region. With the help of volunteers, donors and community partners, we unlock change for generations by bringing the benefits of home ownership to more people and communities. Since 1988, Habitat GTA has built 23 new communities, empowering more than 500 families. To learn more visit https://habitatgta.ca/.

IMAGES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

SOURCE Geranium

MEDIA CONTACT FOR GERANIUM: Toni Pettit, The Morrison Group, 416.824.2397, [email protected]; MEDIA CONTACT FOR HABITAT GTA: Johnny Keogh, Habitat for Humanity GTA, 647-883-7572, [email protected]