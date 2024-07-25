GOLFNORTH PROPERTIES AND GERANIUM ANNOUNCE REVITALIZATION OF FERGUS GOLF CLUB AND A NEW ESTATE-HOME COMMUNITY

This significant decision in collaboration with Geranium, an award-winning Ontario homebuilder since 1977, signals an exciting combination of premier golfing and residential offerings in the Fergus/Elora, Ontario area. Belwood Estates will feature bungalow and two-storey estate homes on ½ acre lots just steps from the locally-adored golf course. This will be a prime opportunity for residents to partake in the area's established golfing culture and embrace its roots, while living in a luxury estate home community with the scenic golf course next door.

The partnership between GolfNorth and Geranium is a testament to the efforts both organizations are putting forth to enhance the area's identity. While contributing to the overall expansion and development of the region, amplifying the heritage of the area remains a priority for both parties.

"Living in the Fergus/Elora area means being a part of a community rich in history, golf culture, and lush surroundings. Our estate homes are designed to enhance the lives of future and current residents, while also complimenting Belwood and its surrounding areas," explains Boaz Feiner, Principal of Geranium. "With the creation of Belwood Estates, residents can embrace everything the region already has to offer, while in a beautiful two-storey or bungalow estate home."

Belwood Golf Club has a vision to redefine the meaning of public golf, combining its local history as Belwood Lake Golf Club with a bold new direction under the expertise of renowned golf course architect, Doug Carrick. Carrick brings his unparalleled creativity and vision from his works at TPC Toronto, Calerin Golf Club, and Angus Glen, to transform Belwood Golf Club into an attractive option for golfers of all levels.

Shawn Evans, President of GolfNorth, expressed his enthusiasm, stating "This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine what a local public golf course can be. Golfers will be thrilled with the new design and clubhouse, while ensuring that this will remain an affordable option for the residents of Fergus/Elora and area".

The reimagined Belwood Golf Club promises a "challenging, interesting, and fun layout in under four hours", says Carrick. Featuring Carrick's signature touch, the course presents an executive-style par-66 layout stretching over 5,200 yards, including eight par threes, eight par fours, and two par fives. Carrick says the new course, with its compact layout, is "unlike anything I have designed to date".

As part of the revitalization, an all-new clubhouse will be built, poised to elevate the entire golfing experience at Belwood Golf Club. It will meet the high standards set by the new course layout and offer opportunities for tournaments, meetings, and events while serving as a hub for social gatherings, meals, and celebrations for golfers and the broader community.

Redevelopment of the golf course will begin in 2024 as will the sales of Belwood Estates. Belwood Golf Club will be a testament to GolfNorth's commitment to ongoing investment to keep public golf affordable and accessible, while setting a new standard for golfing experiences in Ontario. Belwood Estates represents Geranium's commitment to providing an exceptional lifestyle for its residents offering thoughtfully designed floorplans, and maintaining an exceptional level of craftsmanship in every home they build.

To register and learn more about Belwood Estates, visit geranium.com/belwood-estates.

To learn more about GolfNorth Properties and its membership opportunities, visit golfnorth.ca/belwood.

GolfNorth Properties

GolfNorth Properties is a golf and resort management company based in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario. Founded in 1994, it has become the leading consolidator and manager of public and semi-private golf properties in Canada. GolfNorth operates 41 golf courses across several provinces, including Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, and Nova Scotia.

The company aims to offer quality golf experiences at accessible prices, emphasizing value, superior customer service, and well-maintained courses. Their portfolio includes courses designed to cater to golfers of all skill levels. GolfNorth offers memberships, tournaments and events, and junior golf programs. Their facilities include amenities like clubhouses, pro shops, and event spaces, providing a comprehensive golfing experience for individuals and groups alike.

For more information, you can visit the GolfNorth website at golfnorth.ca

Geranium

Since 1977, Geranium has been guided by the vision to create places that are meticulously planned, expertly executed, and designed with sensitivity and respect for the environment, the local neighbourhood, and the families who will call them home. With expertise in land acquisition, planning and process, engineering, servicing, home design, sales and marketing, and construction, Geranium is one of Ontario's few verticallyintegrated land development and building companies. Notable communities include Allegro in downtown Aurora, the 10,000-home Midhurst master planned community in Springwater Township, and Friday Harbour, the 600-acre mixed use recreational resort community on Lake Simcoe.

To learn more, visit geranium.com.

Belwood Estates

Coming soon to the Fergus/Elora area, Belwood Estates will offer beautiful bungalow, bungalow-loft and two-storey estate homes on ½ acre lots featuring over 100' frontages, just steps from Belwood Golf Club. This scenic community will seamlessly blend elegant living spaces with the charm of its lush surroundings, offering residents a lifestyle defined by both exclusivity and vibrant social engagement. It's not just a place to live — it's a place to live exceptionally. Register now at geranium.com/belwood-estates to learn more.

SOURCE Geranium

MEDIA CONTACT/GERANIUM: Toni Pettit, [email protected], Cell: 416.824.2397: MEDIA INQUIRIES/GOLFNORTH: [email protected]