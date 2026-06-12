Strong contract delivers Unifor Air Canada members gains in wages, benefits and pensions

TORONTO, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor Air Canada customer service agents have ratified a four-year collective agreement that delivers very strong gains including 21% in compounded wage increases, strengthened pensions, enhanced benefits and greater job security following more than three months of negotiations by 94%.

Unifor's Air Canada Bargaining committee.

"Exceptional work was done by Unifor's bargaining committee on behalf of the more than 6,000 members at Air Canada Mainline. My congratulations to them for sticking to their goals to deliver a strong well-deserved collective agreement for the members. When unions and companies share a common objective, you can achieve things in a respectful manner," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"The committee and members stood strong and united throughout this round of bargaining, and this agreement reflects their determination to secure a runway for work-life balance and to keep up with the cost of living so they can further thrive in the aviation industry. Our members keep Air Canada flying every day, and this agreement recognizes the value of the work they do for passengers across the country."

The agreement delivers a 12% wage increase in the first year, followed by annual increases of 3% in each of the next three years, along with a signing bonus upon ratification.

"Approximately 1,600 Unifor members work at airports and contact centres throughout Quebec, helping connect our communities and support our economy," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier.

"This agreement recognizes their contribution and helps ensure these remain quality jobs that workers can build a future around."

The contract includes significant pension gains, and substantial enhancements to benefits, including improved mental health coverage, increased dental, vision and prescription coverage, and expanded access to paramedical services.

Members also will receive improvements to shift premiums, longevity pay, as well as payment for unused sick days carried over from the previous calendar year.

The agreement strengthens job security by renewing Jazz Aviation contract work and adding the Atlantic regional carrier, PAL Airlines (Provincial Airlines) work to Air Canada's scope language, while also improving working conditions through paid travel time, employer-paid travel insurance, and additional union support for workers at field stations.

"Our members stayed engaged every step of the bargaining process and made it clear what improvements mattered most to them and what was needed to achieve a ratified agreement," said Unifor Local 2002 President Tammy Moore.

"This agreement shows what can happen when we put their needs first. We're seeing it with meaningful gains in wages, pensions, benefits and job security, while recognizing the critical role our members play in supporting passengers every day. We are proud of what our bargaining committee achieved on behalf of members from coast-to-coast."

Nearly 6,000 Unifor Local 2002 members work at Air Canada locations nationwide, including at airports and contact centres, supporting ticketing, reservations, travel changes and Aeroplan rewards, and helping customers navigate online services.

The new agreement will expire on February 28, 2030.

Unifor is Canada's largest private-sector union, representing 320,000 workers across the economy. The union advocates for workers' rights, equality and social justice in Canada and around the world.

SOURCE Unifor

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