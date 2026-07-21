Unifor to commence negotiations with General Motors

TORONTO, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Unifor will commence contract negotiations with General Motors (GM) on August 10, 2026. The union represents more than 4,600 members at Ontario GM facilities, including Oshawa Assembly, Ingersoll Assembly (CAMI), St. Catharines Propulsion and Woodstock Distribution Centre.

General Motors will be the second Detroit Three automaker to enter negotiations with Unifor, following successful pattern setting negotiations with Ford Motor Company that resulted in significant wage gains, cost of living allowance, bonuses, across the board pension improvements and more.

Negotiations will take place at the Toronto Sheraton Centre, with details on opening day forthcoming.

For resources and the latest bargaining updates visit autotalks.ca.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 896-3303.