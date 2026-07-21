Trump tariff proclamations designed to inflict pain and divide Canada

TORONTO, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- The U.S. move to implement a 50% tariff targeting a new list of Canadian goods is designed to inflict economic pain, pressure the federal government into giving concessions, and divide Canada, says Unifor.

"We cannot underestimate the potential threat of Donald Trump's bully tactics as he attempts to drive wedges between provinces and force us into submission," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The provincial and federal governments must stand firm and unite to protect jobs and Canada's interests."

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The proclamations do not come into effect for 30 days to allow the U.S. to continue to squeeze Canada with looming tariffs during ongoing trade negotiations. Unlike other tariff orders, Trump now intends to tariff CUSMA compliant goods, violating his own commitments under that trade pact.

Among Trump's demands is the reversal of the ban on American alcohol keeping U.S. booze off the shelves in most provinces - a countermeasure that responded to U.S.-initiated trade aggression against Canada.

"Concessions won't work. We have seen that. Our government must double down on its Buy Canadian policy and advance a made-in Canada strategy while continuing to seek a durable resolve to this trade dispute. While Canadians must continue to use our purchasing power to send a message south of the border as it clearly has an impact," said Payne.

The federal and provincial governments must take stock of our industrial economy and support workers and workplaces with procurement for transit, autos, planes, ships, electric battery storage, energy infrastructure, wood products, to name a few while using Canadian steel and aluminum and other critical inputs.

Unifor represents workers in several industries targeted by tariffs, including auto, forestry, paper products, aluminum, wineries, manufacturing and more. The union also represents members in sectors explicitly excluded from the new tariff orders, including potash, energy, and critical minerals. The U.S. is clearly dependent on these products from Canada, and by excluding them from the tariff list, Trump is exposing the U.S.'s own economic weaknesses.

"The targets Trump exempted reveal his hand. He knows that, despite his bluster, the U.S. does need things from Canada, and without them the U.S. economy and workers will suffer," added Payne.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

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For media inquiries or to arrange interviews please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 896-3303.