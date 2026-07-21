VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Unifor Locals 111 and 2200 have reached a tentative agreement with Coast Mountain Bus Company covering more than 5,000 transit workers across Metro Vancouver.

The tentative agreement was reached with the assistance of Provincial Meditator Trevor Sones, following further negotiations between the joint bargaining committee and the employer.

Unifor Locals 111 and 2200 reach tentative agreement with Coast Mountain Bus Company

Members will vote on the agreement at a ratification meeting in the coming days, with the date and location to be announced shortly. Per Unifor practice, details of the tentative agreement will not be released publicly until members have had the opportunity to review and vote on the deal.

Unifor Locals 111 and 2200 together represent more than 5,000 workers at Coast Mountain Bus Company across Metro Vancouver, including transit operators, skilled trades, maintenance and service workers, and SeaBus crews.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries, please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at [email protected] or 647-448-2823 (cell).