Strong 88% of British Columbians Want a Comprehensive Public Safety Plan Ahead of Election Debate

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - With less than three weeks until the provincial election, the National Police Federation (NPF) is calling on all political parties and the next government to prioritize a comprehensive public safety plan for British Columbia. Recent polling by Pollara Strategic Insights reveals widespread concern about rising crime, with a clear mandate for increased investment in policing and public safety measures.

The National Police Federation has sent a survey to all political parties in British Columbia to better understand each party's platform on public safety. We will be sharing this information with our 6,500 RCMP Members and thousands of public supporters.

According to the survey of 2,000 participants conducted in late August, 67% of respondents believe the Province should invest more in policing. This comes as B.C.'s population has grown by nearly 30% since 2012, while the number of RCMP officers serving the province has stagnated.

Key survey findings include:

88% of British Columbians support the development of a comprehensive public safety plan

78% of those in RCMP-served communities are very satisfied or satisfied with policing in their community

"The previous government allocated $250 million to support the City of Surrey's costly and unwanted municipal police transition, paid for by taxpayers across B.C. The NPF is asking the next government to instead invest $250 million over the next four years to strengthen the provincial B.C. RCMP resources across the province. We encourage voters concerned about public safety to look for this in party platforms and in tonight's debate," said Brian Sauvé, President and C.E.O. of the National Police Federation.

This provincial commitment would allow the RCMP to recruit 300 new officers and enhance critical assets like air and marine fleets, vehicles, officer equipment, and other tools to tackle emerging crime trends, including auto theft, organized crime, and disaster response.

"It's time for a real plan, not just a promise," added Sauvé. "Investing in the B.C. RCMP benefits every community in the province. Our Members have been under-resourced and overworked for far too long, and this investment will ensure they can meet the growing public safety challenges.

With election season upon us, we look forward to working collaboratively with the next B.C. government to ensure public safety and RCMP resourcing remain a top priority."

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs including health, addiction, and housing supports to enhance safety and livability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information about Our B.C. RCMP, please visit: https://ourbcrcmp.ca

SOURCE National Police Federation

Media contact: Sarah Kavanagh, Advisor, Media Relations, [email protected], 604-842-6864