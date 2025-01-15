Striking workers at Best Theratronics mark one year since company's only offer of zero wage increases

KANATA, ON, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor members on strike at medical manufacturer Best Theratronics are marking a full year since the company gave them their first and only offer of 0% wage increases.

"This anniversary is a disgraceful indictment of a system that has failed these workers," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

On Jan. 16, 2024, Best Theratronics owner and proclaimed millionaire Krishnan Suthanthiran presented Unifor Local 1541 members with the zero percent wage offer, leading to more than 40 members to begin strike action on May 1, 2024.

Since then, the employer has flouted Canadian law and used intimidation and illegal bargaining and union-busting tactics to starve out workers.

Unifor filed an Unfair Labour Practice complaint at the Canada Industrial Relations Board more than six months ago. Our members continue to wait for the board's decision regarding this complaint.

"As a result, this unit is in danger of losing more members the longer this strike continues, essentially rewarding Best Theratronics' owner for breaking the law in his attempts to break the union while the workers pay the price with each passing day," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visited the picket line today, where he spoke of his support for the workers.

"In this fight, you're sending a clear message – If the workers want binding arbitration because the boss won't listen, then we need binding arbitration," said Singh.

"When you fight these battles, you inspire the next generation of workers who think, 'Yes, we can fight for our rights as well.'"

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission has ordered a shutdown of production until the owner can outline a financial plan to them. As indicated in the order, the company has been without a significant portion of the financial guarantee for decommissioning since 2021.

Unifor has been warning the public that Suthanthiran abandoned his Belgium company operations, Best Medical Belgium, in 2011, and that the country and taxpayers were left on the hook for leftover nuclear waste cleanup. The union is concerned that something similar may happen at the Kanata plant.

"We've endured all seasons on our picket line and continue to battle the frigid temperatures this winter," said Unifor Local 1541 President Steve LaBelle.

"Our members know how this medical equipment can be lifesaving and all we wanted to get back to work and be shown respect with a fair wage. At this point, we don't even know if we'll even have a workplace to return to. But we refuse to give up fighting for what we're worth."

Read Unifor National President Lana Payne's message about the company's union busting tactics.

Unifor Local 1541 members manufacture medical equipment used in cancer treatments.

On May 10, members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) also went on strike at Best Theratronics.

SOURCE Unifor

