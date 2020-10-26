Striking Dominion workers relocate secondary picket to Weston's Bakery

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Striking Dominion workers have relocated their secondary picket line from the Loblaw Distribution Centre to Weston's Bakery, located at 17 Bruce St., Mount Pearl. The bakery is owned by George Weston Ltd., which also operates Dominion's parent company Loblaw Companies Limited.

"Strike activity will continue to escalate as long as Loblaw Co. refuses to come to the negotiating table in good faith," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

A ruling on the injunction application filed by Loblaw Companies Limited to prevent picketing at the distribution centre is expected to be handed down at 11 a.m. NDT this morning.

Unifor will reach out today to ask government appointed mediator Susan Whitten to bring the parties back to the negotiating table to settle the ongoing strike.

"Loblaw Co. has seriously underestimated their workers, both in value and determination," said Unifor 597 President Carolyn Wrice.

The workers are now in week ten of strike action, after overwhelmingly rejecting Loblaw's offer. More than half of the workers earn the provincial minimum wage of $12.15, despite serving their communities during COVID-19.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange a Skype, Zoom or Facetime interview please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or 416-896-3303 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

