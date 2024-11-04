Striking Clear Medical Imaging workers to return to bargaining table

WINDSOR, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 2458 and Clear Medical Imaging are set to resume negotiations on Friday, November 8, 2024, after Unifor's request for a conciliator to assist in reaching a fair agreement.

"We are returning to the table determined to secure the fair deal our members deserve," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Our members at Clear Medical Imaging have waited long enough for the respect and recognition that they deserve."

Unifor Local 2458 and Clear Medical Imaging are set to resume negotiations on Friday. (CNW Group/Unifor)

Workers at Clear Medical Imaging have been on strike since October 25, 2024. The strike was initiated due to unresolved issues concerning wage parity with regional standards, securing adequate benefits, addressing mandatory overtime, and ensuring job security and union representation.

"Our members are encouraged that Clear Medical is returning to the bargaining table but our members will not return to work until they obtain an agreement that reflects their commitment to the quality care they provide in the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent communities," said Unifor Local 2458 President Ken Durocher.

Unifor Local 2458 represents 130 members at Clear Medical Imaging, who work as x-ray and ultrasound technologists, clerical and administrative staff across 11 locations within Windsor, Chatham, Tecumseh, LaSalle and Essex.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at [email protected] or 647-448-2823 (cell).