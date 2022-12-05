Strike over unfair wages at Kuehne + Nagel jeopardizes medical supply chain and holiday package delivery

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - International logistics conglomerate Kuehne + Nagel is jeopardizing the supply of medical products and holiday package delivery by refusing to offer decent pay to 140 striking workers at its Hogan warehouse in Mississauga, Ontario.

Kuehne + Nagel workers striking holding on strike signs and wearing warm winter gear. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"It is disappointing but not surprising that this greedy multi-national corporation is trying to short change warehouse workers at the busiest time of the year," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Management viciously fought our members' union drive in 2018. They lost. And the faster they move on from that, get back to the bargaining table and negotiate a fair contract, the better."

Kuehne + Nagel battled the workers' move to unionize, taking their opposition to both the Labour Board and the Supreme Court, which ruled in favour of the workers.

The workers were in a legal strike position as of December 1, 2022 but continued negotiations over the weekend in an attempt to reach a fair deal. On December 4, the workers turned down the company's 'final offer', with 93% voting to reject, and commenced strike action at 12:01 a.m. on December 5, 2022.

Key issues include wages, refusal to provide full-time jobs and respect for workers.

At the end of 2021, Kuehne + Nagel revenues reached $47.2 billion (CAD), up 60% from 2020. Net earnings for 2021 reached $3.1 billion (CAD), a year-over-year increase of 173%.

"We work incredibly hard to make sure our customers get what they need when they need it and I think that's reflected in the company's soaring profits," said Unifor Local 1285 Unit Chair Joseph Evans. "What we want is fair and reasonable and well within the company's bottom line. Our wages should reflect the hard work that we do and what this massive corporation could so easily afford."

Major clients served by the Hogan warehouse include major providers of cell phones and devices, diabetes management supplies including Accu-Chek, medical supplies including Steri-Strip, and Ensure nutritional products.

