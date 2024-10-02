Strengthening protections from pollution and the right to a healthy environment

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting Canadians from all sources of pollution and to ensure a clean and safe environment for every generation.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced a framework to protect the right to a healthy environment through the modernization and administration of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (CEPA).

The Ministers announced a series of initiatives that protect all people in Canada, particularly communities who are disproportionately impacted by harmful substances. Over the coming months, the public will have the opportunity to have their say on several initiatives, including:

A Draft Implementation Framework on the Right to a Healthy Environment under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

A proposed Watch List Approach for substances of concern that have hazardous properties but are not currently defined as toxic

A proposed Plan of Priorities describing how the government will address chemical substances in Canada

A Draft Strategy to Replace, Reduce, or Refine Vertebrate Animal Testing

The Government is committed to implementing the best possible tools to protect the right to a healthy environment under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, and to reinforcing the chemicals management regime. The draft implementation framework proposes how the right to a healthy environment will be considered when administering the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999. The proposed Watch List Approach, Chemicals Plan of Priorities, and Vertebrate Animal Testing Strategy are three of the key new elements in support of the ongoing Chemicals Management Plan. There will also be more initiatives in 2025, including a forthcoming consultation on proposed regulations to define toxic substances of the highest risk.

These initiatives follow the release of the updated Draft State of PFAS Report, which proposes to conclude that the class of PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers, is entering or may enter the environment at levels that are, or may be, harmful to the environment and human health. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) is a large class of extremely persistent human-made substances found in everyday products like electronics, packaging, and cosmetics.

Quotes

"For decades, certain communities have been disproportionately affected by toxic pollution, waste, landfills, and dumps. We are publishing these initiatives because Canadians want ambitious and strong environmental action. Protecting the right to a healthy environment requires integrating Indigenous knowledge and upholding the principle of environmental justice when guiding decisions under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Our Government is taking action to protect Canadians from harmful chemical substances. Building on the work done over the last 25 years, including the assessment of over 10 thousand substances through the Chemicals Management Plan, we will continue to focus our efforts on keeping Canadians safe and healthy."

– The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health

Quick facts

On June 13, 2023 , Bill S-5, Strengthening Environmental Protection for a Healthier Canada Act , received Royal Assent. This is the first set of comprehensive amendments in almost 25 years to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act , 1999 , one of Canada's core environmental laws.

, Bill S-5, , received Royal Assent. This is the first set of comprehensive amendments in almost 25 years to the , , one of core environmental laws. Canada's Chemicals Management Plan is enabled by the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 . The Plan helps protect human health and the environment by assessing and managing the risks posed from a wide range of substances.

Chemicals Management Plan is enabled by the . The Plan helps protect human health and the environment by assessing and managing the risks posed from a wide range of substances. On October 5, 2024 , the 60-day public comment period will begin for the Draft Implementation Framework for the Right to a Healthy Environment under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, the proposed Plan of Priorities, and the proposed Watch List Approach.

, the 60-day public comment period will begin for the Draft Implementation Framework for the Right to a Healthy Environment under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, the proposed Plan of Priorities, and the proposed Watch List Approach. The public can provide input on the Draft Strategy to Replace, Reduce, or Refine Vertebrate Animal Testing until November 13, 2024 .

. Canada is at the forefront of managing harmful substances. More than 200 risk management instruments are already in place to manage the risks from substances determined to be 'toxic' under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999.

