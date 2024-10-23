Strengthening privacy protections for students: IPC launches digital privacy charter

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario has launched its Digital Privacy Charter for Ontario Schools, encouraging school administrators to strengthen privacy safeguards for kids by taking the pledge.

Protecting student data is a top concern for educators and parents. In the classroom, students are using new digital learning platforms — tools that may be privacy-invasive. Without proper safeguards in place, these education technology services may expose students to online privacy risks and harms associated with the unauthorized use, collection, and disclosure of their personal information.

The IPC's digital privacy charter supports schools in meeting new provincial curriculum expectations for digital citizenship. It outlines twelve voluntary commitments, based on information management best practices, that schools can adopt to protect students in kindergarten through Grade 12. It was developed in consultation with educators, schools, youth, and parent advocates.

"As schools continue to integrate technologies that enable online learning, it's now more important than ever to ensure that school administrators have security, transparency, and accountability measures in place to strengthen privacy protections for students," said Patricia Kosseim, Ontario's Information and Privacy Commissioner. "Schools and school boards have an essential role in preparing young people to be safe and responsible digital citizens. By signing on in support of the charter they can demonstrate their commitment to making student privacy a top priority."

With the introduction of Bill 194, the Strengthening Cyber Security and Building Trust in the Public Sector Act, there is a greater emphasis on protecting the personal information of children and youth in schools. The charter's commitments support many of the government's overarching policy objectives.

By supporting the charter, schools and school boards can:

show leadership and build trust among their students, parents and communities

raise awareness of privacy and access rights among Ontario students

promote the implementation of information privacy best practices

enhance transparency of schools' information management practices

School administrators are invited to take the pledge at ipc.on.ca/privacycharter today!

