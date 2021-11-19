Strengthening Housing Partnerships to Support Vulnerable Populations

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador today announced seven successful recipients of the Provincial Housing and Homelessness Partnership Fund (PHHPF).

Today's investment of $1.5 million will strengthen partnerships within our communities that will help to address emerging provincial housing priorities while supporting the broad outcomes and objectives within the 10-year National Housing Strategy (NHS), launched in 2017.

Organizations and municipalities receiving funding are:

Salvation Army Center of Hope - $250,000

Stella's Circle - $250,000

Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay - $250,000

- Anglican Homes Inc. - $200,000

Qalipu Mi'Kmaq First Nation Band - $63,000

Central Residential Services Board - $200,000

City of St. John's - $250,000

The Provincial Housing and Homelessness Partnership Fund is designed to support projects throughout the province which leverage partnerships and strengthen capacity of the community housing sector to provide housing options for low-income households.

Investments are intended to target vulnerable populations, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, Indigenous peoples, seniors, young adults, persons with disabilities, persons experiencing mental health and addictions issues, and persons experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness.

This investment also builds on the recently announced Canada Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Benefit (CNL-HB). Through a cost-shared investment of $74.3 million, Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation will expand the number of households receiving support to rent in the private market from 1,800 to over 2,600 by 2027-28.

The Canada Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Benefit will target households in severe core housing need and provide a direct housing affordability benefit to improve housing outcomes for some of our province's most vulnerable populations.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through announcements such as this, we clearly see what collaboration can achieve. Together with our partners, our government is supplying the people of St.John's and beyond with affordable housing and the peace of mind to raise their families in a safe and healthy environment. Congratulations to the successful proponents. Together, we are building hope and a better country that leaves no one behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion & Min. Responsible for Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation

"Canada's National Housing Strategy is providing affordable homes for the people of St. John's South – Mount Pearl and across Newfoundland and Labrador. Through a collaborative ten year plan, we're ensuring that our strategy helps our most vulnerable citizens first and foremost. Partnerships like the one we are celebrating here today are important to finding every Canadian a safe place to call home." – The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for St. John's South-Mount Pearl

"Having a safe, comfortable and affordable home is something many of us take for granted yet not everyone is fortunate to have such circumstances. Through the Provincial Housing and Homelessness Partnership Fund, we are working with our federal, municipal, Indigenous and community partners, to building stronger communities and provide housing supports to those who need it most."

– Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"The projects announced today through the Provincial Housing and Homelessness Partnership Fund are the result of great partnerships, working together to respond to housing and homelessness needs in our communities. This funding, along with the recently announced Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Benefit builds on the work we have started to ensure all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians have safe, stable and affordable housing." – The Honourable John Abbott, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation

"The Salvation Army continues to partner with government to support the needs of our community. We are grateful today for this extension of support from the Federal and Provincial government that will enable us to provide accommodation for those needing a place to call home".- Lt.-Colonel Eddie Vincent, Divisional Commander, The Salvation Army, Newfoundland & Labrador

Quick facts:

The NHS is an ambitious 10-year, $70-billion+ plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home — this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of the NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

The agreement also acknowledges the importance of prioritizing people most in need, incorporating a human rights-based approach to housing, and applying a gender lens to all investments.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn and Facebook .

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit or follow us on , , , and . To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca .

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media contacts, Mikaela Harrison, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected] ; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and, Housing Corporation, mailto:[email protected]:[email protected]@cmhc.ca; Jenny Bowring, Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, 709-724-3055, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

