Strengthening Canada's Energy Systems Against Cyber Threats

OTTAWA, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Cyber security is integral to safeguarding Canada's citizens, information, economy and infrastructure. The need has never been greater as threats evolve and threaten to disrupt our daily lives.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an $818,000 investment to strengthen the energy sector's ability to predict, prevent, respond to and recover from cyber threats — positioning Canada as a leader in security standards.

This investment will support the CIO Strategy Council in producing a series of cyber security standards for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices in the North American electricity sector. IIoT consists of Internet-connected machinery, infrastructure and advanced smart devices that collect, exchange and analyze data to enhance manufacturing, industrial processes and operational efficiencies.

To protect our energy systems from cyber threats, Canada will work with partners to identify, prevent and mitigate cyber risks. Canada aims to play a leadership role in creating globally accepted standards and certification programs to significantly reduce the risk and severity of cyber threats through IIoT devices. Consumers, businesses, utilities and other sectors that rely on IIoT devices will also benefit from improved cyber security and the safety of Canada's energy systems.

Government of Canada funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Cyber Security and Critical Energy Infrastructure Program (CCEIP). In support of Canada's National Cyber Security Strategy, the program received $2.42 million through Budget 2018 to enhance the cyber security and resilience of domestic and cross-border energy infrastructure.

The CIO Strategy Council is a not-for-profit organization that provides a forum for Canada's chief information officers to focus on collectively transforming, shaping and influencing the Canadian information and technology ecosystem.

"The security of Canadians and our critical infrastructure is paramount. Cyber attacks are becoming more common and dangerous. That's why we are supporting this innovative project to protect the Canadian electricity sector."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Improving the cyber security of critical infrastructure in Canada requires careful planning and execution with trusted partners to be successful. The CIO Strategy Council is proud to be working with the federal government on leading the development of globally accepted standards and conformity assessment programs for IIoT devices, their supply chains, and for installed systems using these devices to address significant vulnerabilities in securing our critical infrastructure."

Keith Jansa

Executive Director, CIO Strategy Council

