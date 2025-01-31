MONTRÉAL, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves the freedom to be their authentic selves and have every opportunity to participate in Canada's economic, social and political life. A society where people are safe, valued, and empowered to reach their full potential is one where everyone thrives.

Today, Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth announced up to $41.5 million for 106 projects across four different 2SLGBTQI+ funds. This funding will advance equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities across Canada and address the rise in hate.

This announcement includes ten projects that aim to build and sustain resilience of 2SLGBTQI+ communities against hate and discrimination, which are funded as part of Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate, launched in fall 2024. This funding will empower communities, support victims and survivors, and build community trust.

In addition, to help address key issues faced by 2SLGBTQI+ communities, we are supporting 36 projects through the 2SLGBTQI+ Projects Fund. These projects will focus on community-informed initiatives that address barriers, including by facilitating systemic change and developing knowledge, tools, and support for communities.

Through the 2SLGBTQI+ Community Capacity Fund, we are supporting 56 projects across the country. As a result, more organizations will be able to reach their goals by building capacity through strategic and financial plans, establishing formal networks, improving their technical skills, and so much more.

Lastly, as part of the Intersectional Community-Based Research to Strengthen 2SLGBTQI+ Data and Evidence, four projects are receiving funding to conduct research and studies that address issues and barriers experienced by 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Canada.

Building on the foundation of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, this funding will address disparities faced by these communities, while striving to create a safer, more inclusive country.

"Through this investment, we are standing alongside 2SLGBTQI+ communities to help break down systemic barriers to true equality. Together, we are working to fight discrimination in all of its forms so that everyone can live authentically, free from judgment, bias, and hate."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Now in its third year, the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan is delivering tangible results across the country. These outcomes are driven by community-informed initiatives, like the ones we are announcing today. Together, we are fostering meaningful societal change where everyone can be their true, authentic self."

Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Between 2019-2021, 1.3 million Canadians aged 15 years and older (4.4% of the Canadian population) reported being part of the 2SLGBTQ+ population.

The number of police-reported hate crimes targeting a sexual orientation in Canada increased by 69% in 2023, which accounts, with religion, for most of the increase that year.

increased by 69% in 2023, which accounts, with religion, for most of the increase that year. A 2019 Canadian Health Survey of Children and Youth identified that 77% of sexually and gender diverse youth reported being the target of bullying in the previous year. Not only are sexually and gender diverse youth more likely to be bullied, but their mental health is also often worse than cisgender youth attracted exclusively to a different gender.

Among those aged 15 years and older, 3 in 10 (29.7%) 2SLGBTQ+ people reported their mental health to be fair or poor, compared with fewer than 1 in 10 non-2SLGBTQ+ individuals (9.1%).

The recently launched public awareness campaign, Unity , focuses on addressing the stigma faced by members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities. It encourages Canadians to come together and play an active role in reducing that stigma by increasing the knowledge and skills needed to create a more inclusive future for all.

, focuses on addressing the stigma faced by members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities. It encourages Canadians to come together and play an active role in reducing that stigma by increasing the knowledge and skills needed to create a more inclusive future for all. A Black Pride YYC combatting hate project was announced last year. Together with today's announcement, it represents a total investment of close to $8.4 million for combatting hate towards 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

