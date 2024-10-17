CALGARY, AB, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Gender equality depends on all people having the opportunity to participate fully in Canada's economic, social and political life. Removing systemic barriers with respect to sexual orientation, gender identity or expression and ensuring the inclusion of 2SLGBTQI+ communities will create a better future for all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced up to $4.7 million for nine 2SLGBTQI+ organizations, located in Alberta and Manitoba. Through this funding, the following projects will advance equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities and address the rise in hate by bringing people together:

Being a Good Relative: Tools for 2Spirits and the Communities that Support Them , 2Spirit Manitoba Inc.

, 2Spirit Manitoba Inc. Impact FrancoQueer : Transformer les espaces de pouvoir dans l'Ouest et les territoires , Comité FrancoQueer de l'Ouest

, Comité FrancoQueer de l'Ouest 2 Spirit lii koont (Winter Count) Project , Edmonton 2 Spirit Society

, 2 Spirit Society Road to Equity: Digital Stories of the 2SLGBTQI+ community living with HIV , HIV Network of Edmonton Society

, HIV Network of Edmonton Society Supporting Albertan Physicians, Nurses and Pharmacists in Providing Trans Affirming Care , Queer and Trans Health Collective

, Queer and Trans Health Collective This is for Kelly , Sunshine House Incorporated

, Sunshine House Incorporated Back To Our Roots: Canada's first ever national organization for Black queer, trans, and nonbinary people, The Enchanté Network

first ever national organization for Black queer, trans, and nonbinary people, The Enchanté Network Gender Equity in Organizations: Including Two Spirits and Trans and Nonbinary Folks in the Workplace, Trans Manitoba

This funding builds on the foundation of the 2SLGBTQI+ Federal Action Plan that was announced in August 2022. The Action Plan continues to advance the rights and equality of 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Canada. Through this 2SLGBTQI+ project funding, the Government of Canada is addressing persisting disparities faced by these communities and building a safer, more inclusive country.

This announcement also includes up to $366,000 for Black Pride YYC for their Equity Now Initiative, which will address the needs and barriers to equality for black 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Calgary. As a part of Canada's Action Plan to Address Hate, the project will combat discrimination and hate through educational workshops and support victims of conversion therapy* with tailored recovery resources and celebrate the contributions of black 2SLGBTQI+ individuals through an online archive and public exhibitions.

*Conversion therapy is defined as any service, practice or treatment designed to change a person's sexual orientation to heterosexual, gender identity to cisgender, or gender expression to match the sex assigned at birth or designed to repress or reduce non-heterosexual attraction or sexual behaviour, or gender expression that does not match the sex assigned at birth, or to repress non-cisgender gender identity.

Quote

"2SLGBTQI+ organizations know the most pressing needs of their communities and how to address them. Through this investment, the Government of Canada continues to support community-informed projects that will address key issues facing 2SLGBTQI+ communities, including the rise in hate we're all witnessing and experiencing. Together, we are paving the way forward to create a more inclusive Canada, where everyone can live a life free of judgment and bias."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick facts

Between 2019-2021, 1.3 million Canadians aged 15 years and older (4.4% of the Canadian population) reported being part of the 2SLGBTQ+ population.

A 2019 Canadian Health Survey of Children and Youth identified that 77% of sexually and gender diverse youth reported being the target of bullying in the previous year. Not only are sexually and gender diverse youth more likely to be bullied, but their mental health is also often worse than cisgender youth attracted exclusively to a different gender.

Among those aged 15 years and older, 3 in 10 (29.7%) 2SLGBTQ+ people reported their mental health to be fair or poor, compared with fewer than 1 in 10 non-2SLGBTQ+ individuals (9.1%).

Over the past eight years, the Government of Canada has invested over $250 million to advance rights and improve equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities. As part of this total, $100 million over five years (2022-27) has been committed directly to the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan.

has invested over to advance rights and improve equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities. As part of this total, over five years (2022-27) has been committed directly to the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan. Budget 2024 provides an additional $273.6 million over 6 years, starting in 2024-25, and $29.3 million ongoing to support Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate . The Action Plan brings together key initiatives led by federal departments and organizations, including Canadian Heritage, Public Safety Canada, Justice Canada , the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Statistics Canada and the Canadian Race Relations Foundation.

over 6 years, starting in 2024-25, and ongoing to support . The Action Plan brings together key initiatives led by federal departments and organizations, including Canadian Heritage, Public Safety Canada, , the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Statistics Canada and the Canadian Race Relations Foundation. o Women and Gender Equality Canada receives $12 million over five years, starting in 2024-25, to fund projects aimed at combatting hate against 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

Associated links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Contacts: Angie Rutera, Communications Assistant, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, [email protected]; Media Relations: Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]