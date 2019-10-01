Street closures in downtown Montreal on October 2 for Centraide's March of 1,000 Umbrellas

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Centraide of Greater Montreal wishes to inform motorists that some streets in downtown Montreal will be partially closed on Wednesday, October 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for Centraide's March of 1,000 Umbrellas.

Main traffic hindrances:

Cathédrale, between De La Gauchetière West and René-Lévesque West.

René-Lévesque West (south side), between Cathédrale and De Bleury.

De Bleury, between René-Lévesque West and Sainte-Catherine West.

Sainte-Catherine West, between De Bleury and Jeanne-Mance.

Jeanne-Mance, between Sainte-Catherine West and De Maisonneuve West.

Marchers will gather at Place du Canada at the corner of René-Lévesque West and Cathédrale. The march will start at noon and will head along René-Lévesque West, De Bleury and Sainte-Catherine West toward Place des Festivals on Jeanne-Mance Street.

Centraide's March of 1,000 Umbrellas will launch Centraide's annual fundraising campaign, whose theme this year is #UNIGNORABLE and which aims to raise awareness about social issues that often go unnoticed. Centraide wants to draw attention to issues such as school dropouts, food insecurity, social isolation and homelessness. Centraide's March of 1,000 Umbrellas will bring together thousands of people—including volunteers and donors as well as representatives from the public sector, trade unions, businesses, and community agencies—to support the fight against poverty and social exclusion.

The 2019 Centraide campaign will run until the end of December. Donations can be made online at centraide-mtl.org.

