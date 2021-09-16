"We are very proud to have the excellent work of our team recognized at a national level. This honour is particularly meaningful as Ottawa was the first market we expanded to outside of Quebec. We are fortunate that our original client in the region is the National Capital Commission, an organization which values the high-quality stewardship of nationally significant public places. Working in cooperation with our client, we have elevated the maintenance of the Rideau Canal Corridor to this award-winning status," says Strathmore VP Jessica Milligan.

Produced by the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA), the National Awards of Landscape Excellence recognizes Canadian companies that have actively participated in significantly raising the level of professionalism in the landscape profession. To be nominated for a national award, the project/company must first win an award at the provincial level.

About Strathmore

A third-generation family business, Strathmore has set the standard in the landscape management industry for almost 60 years. The company believes in cultivating relationships for the long term with commercial and institutional clients. By providing high-quality landscape and snow management services, Strathmore has expanded across the country, serving clients in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia.

For more information about Strathmore, visit our website at www.strathmore.pro

SOURCE Strathmore Landscape

For further information: Jessica Milligan, Vice-President, Strathmore, 514 992-8010, [email protected]

