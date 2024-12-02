Woman-owned Commercial landscaping Company Wins Award at National Conference

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - On November 13 2024, Strathmore, a leader in commercial landscaping and snow removal was awarded the Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) "Rising Star" Award in Toronto. The WBE has over 700 members. This accolade recognizes a rare player in the traditionally male-dominated landscaping industry.

Strathmore is proud to be Canada's only women-owned national commercial landscape management company. Their workforce is made up of 25 percent female employees in an industry where the average is eight percent.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition. We believe correcting this imbalance is not just a matter of fairness; it is an issue of economic growth, innovation, and community resilience. Winning the 'Rising Star' award validates our ongoing efforts, enterprising spirit and reflects the inspiring shift happening across the industry. Jessica Milligan, President Strathmore.

With a zero-tolerance policy in place and working with industry leaders from across the country, including The Diversity Institute in Toronto Metropolitan University and Action Travail des Femmes (ATF), Quebec to pilot a leadership program for women in trades, Strathmore is steadfast in its commitment to changing a notoriously male-dominated industry.

This award comes on the heels of a federal investment of $42 million to support skilled tradespeople in Quebec.

Jessica Milligan, the President of Montreal-based Strathmore Landscape Management, is available to speak about the importance of developing new skilled labour in Quebec, particularly women.

