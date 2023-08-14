WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Strathmore Landscape is proud to be the first ever company to win the National Award of Landscape Excellence for Commercial Maintenance three years in a row. The award was presented for landscape maintenance at Consilium Place in Scarborough, Ontario. Awards were announced August 9 at the twentieth annual National Awards of Excellence ceremony in Winnipeg.

Consilium Place is a Class "A" office complex in Eastern Toronto. Three towers are joined by extensively landscaped grounds. Strathmore was asked to come to Toronto specifically to raise the standards of landscape maintenance on the property in 2020. An on-site team of four people work to keep the property at the highest standard all year long.

"This award is very meaningful to us as it recognizes the collaboration we have had with a very trusting client for many years. Our client has allowed us to suggest cost-effective improvements to the landscape which enhance beauty of the property while minimizing the maintenance required. The team who works at Consilium is a multidisciplinary group based out of both Toronto and Montreal, allowing us to make use of both local and regional expertise," says Strathmore VP Jessica Milligan.

This award also allows Strathmore to become a founding member of the NALE Circle of Excellence which represents industry professionals who have showcased remarkable skill in their respective award categories.

Strathmore won in the same category in 2021 for the maintenance of the Rideau Canal Corridor in Ottawa and 2022 for Centropolis in Laval, Quebec.

The Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA) is a national not-for-profit federation of nine provincial landscape and horticulture associations representing over 4,200 members.

About Strathmore

A third-generation family business, Strathmore has set the standard in the landscape management industry for almost 60 years. The company believes in cultivating relationships for the long term with commercial and institutional clients. By providing high-quality landscape and snow management services, Strathmore has expanded across the country, serving clients in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, British Columbia and Nova Scotia.

For more information about Strathmore, visit our website at www.strathmore.pro

