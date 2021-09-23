Strategic Objectives Co-Founders Awarded CPRS National's 2021 Entrepreneurial Leadership Award

The CPRS Entrepreneurial Leadership Award is presented annually to entrepreneurs who have created and grown one or more successful communications businesses over the years, making a substantial contribution to the advancement of the profession and the prosperity of the Canadian economy. It was one of 10 Major and Special Awards presented during this year's conference.

In accepting the award on behalf of the co-founders, Judy Lewis, LM, began by expressing her gratitude to Bruce MacLellan, who she described as a king of kings in PR, the CPRS selection committee and the nominators for the honour. "On behalf of Deborah and I, we would also like to thank our amazing team and the leadership of our agency. Our success is due to their support and commitment, as well as our shared entrepreneurial spirit which is core to our agency's values. It fuels our vision, and our purpose for our unique agency," said Judy Lewis, LM. "Deb and I are so honoured to be recognized during this difficult time, as the pandemic has demanded strong leadership and empathy, and inspiration. As difficult as it as been, we continue to thrive, and we see the future as positive and bright. We are ever so thankful to our colleagues, our clients, our staff, and this wonderful profession. We are so grateful and gifted to live in this great country we call Canada. It is truly an honour for both of us."

A Certified Women-Owned Business by WBE, Strategic Objectives' four-decade history has been one of innovation and relationship building, leading to the majority of business being built through referrals. Furthermore, in 2020, the firm's business strength allowed it to avoid any layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other notable successes include multiple awards of excellence from CPRS and the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC), and Strategic Objectives being the only Canadian agency to earn the United Nations' Grand Award for Outstanding Achievements in Public Relations



"The firm's name reflects its approach to all activities – being driven by strategy and achieving measurable objectives – which is why it has been at the forefront of the Canadian public relations profession for nearly 40 years," said Lewis and Weinstein's nominator. "For many years, I have seen first-hand the innovation and strategic direction that Deborah and Judy bring to their clients' brands."

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

