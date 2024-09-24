Stories of peacekeeping in Cyprus: a new display opens today at the Canadian War Museum

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Step into history with Cyprus – A Divided Island, a captivating new display celebrating the 60th anniversary of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Cyprus. Opening today, this special exhibition highlights the experiences of more than 30,000 Canadian soldiers who played an important role in maintaining peace on the island from 1964 to 1993.

This panel exhibition, located at the entrance to our ongoing exhibition galleries, delves into the origins of the mission, the early peacekeeping efforts to stabilize Cyprus, and the intense 1974 crisis, during which Canadian soldiers brokered ceasefires, evacuated refugees, and restored order amid renewed fighting. That summer, 2 Canadians were killed, and more than 17 others were wounded.

Through photographs and a compelling audiovisual presentation, Cyprus – A Divided Island captures the experiences and personal stories of Canadian soldiers who served there. The display emphasizes their contributions to the peacekeeping mission and the continuing connections after the conclusion of hostilities.

"Cyprus – A Divided Island highlights the profound impact the conflict had on the lives of those who served in one of Canada's longest peacekeeping missions," said James Whitham, Director General of the Canadian War Museum. "Canada's role in Cyprus is a reminder of the country's contribution to international peace and security during and after the Cold War."

Although Canada withdrew major contributions to the Cyprus mission in 1993, there has been a continuing Canadian presence. Cyprus remains a site of memory for those who served, and a hub for contemporary operations. For Canadians returning from the war in Afghanistan, Cyprus was a waypoint where they had a chance to decompress before returning home to Canada. The island's strategic importance was reaffirmed during the 2006 Lebanon crisis, when it served as a key evacuation point for over 15,000 Canadians.

Cyprus – A Divided Island will be presented at the Canadian War Museum from September 25, 2024 to January 31, 2025.

The Canadian War Museum is Canada's national museum of military history. Its mission is to promote public understanding of Canada's military history in its personal, national and international dimensions. Work of the Canadian War Museum is made possible in part through the financial support of the Government of Canada.

