Still No Plan: NPF Addresses City of Surrey's BC Supreme Court Case

SURREY, BC, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President and CEO of the National Police Federation, regarding today's Supreme Court of British Columbia decision on the matter of policing in Surrey.

"Since its inception, the decision to transition to a municipal police service in Surrey has been entirely political and not about public safety, recruitment, or the excellent policing services our Members provide to Surrey residents.

Today's decision does not change the fact that there is still no formal plan in place, leaving many critical unanswered questions and details ahead of the projected transition date of November 29, 2024. Nor does it change the ongoing service of our Members or their commitment to ensuring safety in the Surrey community. It also does not address how RCMP Members will have to cover the SPS as they struggle to staff up to the more than 600 Members of the RCMP already in the community.

The NPF is committed to ensuring that Members will not be forced to work under the command of the SPS. There remains no mechanism, beyond individual Member consent, to force any individual Member of the RCMP to work under the command of a municipal police service.

We will continue to advocate for a detailed and transparent plan to ensure our Members and Surrey taxpayers get the clarity and facts they deserve from this unwanted transition."

About the National Police Federation

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs including health, addiction, and housing supports to enhance safety and livability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

