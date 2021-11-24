"We are extremely delighted to welcome these remarkable lawyers to Stikeman Elliott," said Jeffrey Singer , Chair of the Firm. "As we grow, our clients' needs remain a top priority, and the addition of highly respected and experienced lawyers such as Allison, Kevin and Meghan further strengthens our commitment to delivering the highest quality and most creative solutions to advance our clients' goals. We look forward to the significant value they will add to their respective groups."

Allison Kuntz, who joins the firm as a partner in the Litigation & Dispute Resolution Group, is a prominent litigator with more than 15 years of experience. Allison has particular experience with class actions across Western Canada, most notably leading a number of product liability matters and a price-fixing class action.

"I'm very excited to join Stikeman Elliott's team of lawyers in Calgary, which has a solid reputation as strong litigators serving Western Canada," said Allison Kuntz. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with the firm's experienced litigators and working with the firm's clients."

Read Allison's recent interview with Canadian Lawyer, "Practice, prepare, perform, repeat: Stikeman Elliott's Allison Kuntz," where she discusses what led her to become a litigator, the power of mentorship and joining Stikeman Elliott.

Kevin Ackhurst, who joins the firm as a partner in the Competition and Foreign Investment Group, is a stand-out competition lawyer who brings over 20 years of wide-ranging experience in the field. He has extensive experience providing advice to help businesses navigate the Canadian regulatory processes involved in mergers and acquisitions, and other transactions.

"This is a really exciting time for competition law, both in Canada and internationally," said Kevin Ackhurst. "Stikeman Elliott will continue to be at the forefront of developments in competition law and the review of foreign investment in Canada. I look forward to contributing to this top-ranked competition group and teaming-up with my new colleagues to help our clients succeed."

Read Kevin's recent interview with Canadian Lawyer, "Kevin Ackhurst's big picture view," where he discusses his approach to life, law and joining Stikeman Elliott.

Meghan Stewart, who joins the firm as a partner in the Corporate Group, has more than 10 years of experience handling a broad range of M&A and private equity transactions. Her practice focuses on domestic, international and cross-border matters, and she has considerable experience with complex multijurisdictional transactions.

"I'm excited to join the Corporate Group at Stikeman Elliott," said Meghan Stewart. "They have a wealth of experience handling landmark M&A deals across the country and internationally. I'm really looking forward to bringing my experience, and working with the team and the firm's clients to help them continue to achieve their business goals."

Read Meghan's recent interview with Canadian Lawyer, "Meaningful moments and major milestones for Stikeman Elliott's Meghan Stewart," where she discusses what led her to a career in M&A law, her journey so far and what's next as she joins Stikeman Elliott.

