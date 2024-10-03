Peter Castiel – Peter is Chair of the Firm and the Executive Committee, where he oversees the strategic direction and management for the Firm. In addition to his position as Chair, Peter is focused on his mergers & acquisitions practice. He has extensive expertise in advising private equity funds, sovereign wealth funds and leading public and private companies in connection with complex acquisitions, divestitures and investments.

Also appointed to the Firm's management team are new Managing Partner, Sophie Lamonde in Montréal, and Managing Principal, Jamie Koumanakos in New York.

Sophie Lamonde – Sophie is the Managing Partner of the Montréal office as well as a member of the Firm's Partnership Board and Executive Committee. Her practice is directed primarily to the areas of mergers & acquisitions and private equity, with a focus on cross-border transactions. Sophie's extensive corporate law experience includes advising Canadian and international clients in acquisitions, divestitures and general commercial negotiations.

Jamie Koumanakos – Jamie is the Managing Principal in the New York office. He practices Canadian corporate and securities law with a focus on in-bound Canadian mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions. Jamie represents private equity funds, strategic buyers and institutional clients with respect to Canadian public and private acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, dispositions, carve-outs, joint ventures, minority investments and financings.

Sophie and Jamie will join current Managing Partners, John Ciardullo (Toronto), Chrysten Perry (Calgary), Richard Jackson (Vancouver), and Sherry Roth (London).

