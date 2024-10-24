Step into the Magic: MINISO Canada's New IP Collection Store Opens at Eaton Centre

As the latest of MINISO's beloved IP Collection stores, the new Toronto store welcomes customers with enchanting Sanrio character-themed elements, including soft pink decorations and a charming storefront adorned with Sanrio character displays, blended into the overall design. The new store spans around 300 square meters in the Eaton Centre, which is one of the city's busiest retail hubs, ensuring exposure to a wide and diverse audience. Inside the store, customers can explore well-organized zones for perfumes, personal care, cosmetics, and electronics, along with themed sections celebrating popular IPs such as Sanrio, Harry Potter, Loopy, and Barbie, bringing the joy of multiple IP worlds together in one store.

Notably, MINISO's Harry Potter collection is making its Canada debut in the Eaton Centre store, bringing the joy and magic of the Harry Potter films to life across a huge range of categories. The collection was enthusiastically received at its launch in Hong Kong and has since brought fan-favorite characters and enchanting designs to Harry Potter and MINISO fans globally. Lovers of all things enchanted will discover everything from collectible blind boxes and adorable plushies, to everyday items like stationery, bags and accessories, helping them to relive childhood nostalgia and make special new memories.

To celebrate the store's opening, MINISO organized a series of events, including music from a live DJ, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and promotions like special giveaways and exclusive discounts to help attendees immerse themselves in the joyful moment. Additionally, consumers spontaneously came dressed in costumes of their favorite IP characters, adding to the party atmosphere and bringing the experience to life at Eaton Centre.

This new store marks a significant milestone in MINISO's expansion across Canada, building on the momentum of the successful Vancouver launch. With more locations planned in key malls and exciting new IP collaborations on the horizon, MINISO is set to continue bringing innovative and engaging shopping experiences to communities across Canada and beyond.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

SOURCE MINISO

