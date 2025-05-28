MINISO Opens its First Outdoor Street-Front Store in Ontario at CF Don Mills, Elevating Shopping Experience

Creating an Immersive New Retail Experience that Blends Shopping and Play

Spanning over 4,000 square feet, the Don Mills store is designed to offer a unique shopping experience that transcends traditional retail boundaries. The store features a diverse product selection, including popular categories like plush toys, blind boxes and more than 20 trending makeup and skincare brands celebrated for offering quality and style at accessible prices.

Notably, by integrating entertainment and leisure elements into its layout, this location embodies MINISO's "Joy Philosophy." The immersive environment encourages social interaction while shopping. Among its many features is a dedicated area for claw machines that combines fun with consumerism, creating an engaging "shop-and-play" atmosphere.

This new location marks MINISO's first-ever store in Canada to offer an ice cream section, enhancing lifestyle consumption by providing customers with a comprehensive one-stop experience encompassing shopping, playtime activities, and refreshment options.

During the grand opening, MINISO debuted its latest vinyl plush blind box collection, which quickly became a standout success, with over one hundred units sold in a short period. Beloved Disney characters such as Stitch and Winnie-the-Pooh emerged as fan favorites, drawing significant attention from shoppers and collectors alike. Excitement will continue to build as the new Stitch series is set to launch across all MINISO stores in Canada by the end of May, positioning these locations as must-visit destinations for dedicated fans of the iconic blue alien.

The grand opening day was filled with excitement as festivities included ribbon-cutting ceremonies accompanied by lion dances and DJ performances. Interactive activities such as blind box character hunts attracted numerous visitors eager to participate and capture memorable moments at this vibrant venue. Launch day also saw strong initial sales, reflecting a highly successful debut.

Expanding a Global Retail Vision that Blends Lifestyle, Design, and Fun

The CF Shops at Don Mills serves as Toronto's renowned high-end outdoor shopping destination that seamlessly blends boutique retailing with fine dining and recreational entertainment options. Its open-air design reflects modern lifestyle trends while establishing itself as a new urban landmark, a perfect match for MINISO's youthful and playful brand identity. Looking ahead, plans are already underway for additional stores across Toronto and Edmonton to further solidify MINISO's footprint in Canada's dynamic market landscape.

As of March 2025, MINISO has successfully entered over 100 global markets with more than 7,400 stores worldwide, including over 370 locations across North America alone. The mission of the company emphasizes that "Life is for fun," while aspiring to become the world's leading IP design retail group through continuous focus on affordability, globalization efforts, and innovative product designs (IP Design). With these principles guiding operations globally, consumers everywhere can expect enhanced daily living experiences through engaging products offered by MINISO.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.miniso.com/.

