Step by Step: GTA Walkathon Tackles Prostate Cancer in Black Communities

June is Men's Health Month: A Call for Men and Boys to Prioritize Their Well-Being

BRAMPTON, ON, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Walnut Foundation (TWF) is proud to announce the 2025 Walk the Path Walkathon on June 7, 2025, to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer prevention and Black men's health. This annual event brings together individuals, families, and advocates to highlight the importance of early detection, health education, and community support.

Prostate cancer remains a critical health issue for Black men, who are 76% more likely to be diagnosed and twice as likely to die from the disease compared to other groups. Despite these alarming statistics, early screening and lifestyle changes can significantly improve outcomes.

"The statistics are alarming, but knowledge and early action can save lives," said Anthony Henry, President, The Walnut Foundation. "Through this campaign, we're calling on the community to walk with us figuratively and literally in the fight against prostate cancer."

Dr. Gervan Fearon, Honorary Chair of the Walkathon, shared his personal experience: "I know firsthand how vital early detection is. When I was diagnosed, I had little to no symptoms and maybe worse – I was unaware of what the actual symptoms were, so it was just a routine screening that likely saved my life. That is why I am passionate about raising awareness, especially for Black men who are at greater risk. If sharing my story encourages even one person to get checked, it's worth it. Let's walk this path together and take charge of our health."

The walk is taking place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 8AM – 12PM at the Paul Palleschi Recreation Centre, 30 Loafer's Lake Lane, Brampton, ON.

To register or learn more, visit The Walnut Foundation.

About The Walnut Foundation

The Walnut Foundation is a Black men's health and prostate cancer support group committed to improving health outcomes for men and their families. Founded in 2007 by Dr. Winston Isaac and Simon Samuel, the Foundation provides safe, supportive spaces where men can openly discuss health issues, access culturally relevant resources, and connect with others facing similar challenges.

With a strong focus on prostate cancer awareness and early detection, The Walnut Foundation offers free PSA testing clinics to encourage regular screening and reduce the risk of late-stage diagnosis. These clinics are part of the Foundation's broader mission to address the disproportionate impact of prostate cancer on Black men through education, outreach, peer support, and advocacy. By working in partnership with healthcare professionals and community leaders, The Walnut Foundation is helping to break down stigma, advance health equity, and save lives.

Media Contact, The Walnut Foundation: Ken Noel, Executive Director, TWF, [email protected] | 416.540.1261; Media Contact, George Brown College: Saron Fanel, External Communications Specialist, [email protected]