From the Village to the Vision: Black Youth Leadership Flourishes Through Community

TDSB's 2025 Black Student Summer Leadership Program Celebrates the Brilliance and Boldness of Black Students

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Black students across the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) continue to demonstrate resilience, creativity, and a strong commitment to excellence, despite ongoing systemic challenges in education. Building on their immense potential, the Centre of Excellence for Black Student Achievement proudly launches the sixth annual Black Student Summer Leadership Program (BSSLP) to nurture and elevate Black youth leadership.

This year's theme - "From the Village to the Vision: Leadership Born of Community" - centres the cultural wisdom, collective care, and legacy of excellence that Black communities bring to education. Inspired by the African proverb "It takes a village to raise a child," the program celebrates the knowledge, strength, and vision that emerge when Black youth are surrounded by affirming mentors, meaningful opportunities, and culturally grounded leadership development.

Running from July 2 to August 15 at George Brown College's (GBC) St. James Campus, BSSLP offers paid internships for up to 140 Black students in grades 10 to 12. Participants will gain hands-on work experience, explore post-secondary pathways, engage in Youth Participatory Action Research (YPAR), and connect with Black professionals, mentors, and educators.

"Our villages are full of visionaries - and those visionaries are our youth," said Karen Murray, System Superintendent, Equity, Anti-Racism, Anti-Oppression, Centre of Excellence for Black Student Achievement. "BSSLP affirms that Black students don't need to be 'saved' - they need to be seen, supported, and celebrated."

"This collaboration offers a powerful opportunity to welcome young Black leaders into our college community as they engage in real-world experiences, receive mentorship, and explore their aspirations within a supportive environment," said Dr. Terry McQuaid, Executive Director, Special Projects, George Brown College.

"At GBC, we are committed to creating inclusive opportunities that support student success," said Dr. Gervan Fearon, President, George Brown College. "By working together with the TDSB, we are investing in the future of Black youth and helping address the barriers they face within the education system."

"We are committed to removing barriers and creating opportunities that promote excellence and help students thrive," said Clayton La Touche, TDSB Director of Education. "Through innovative and impactful partnerships like the Black Student Summer Leadership Program with George Brown College, we can better support the achievement, leadership, and pathways for Black students and all students. We are deeply grateful to our partners for their shared commitment to this important work."

BSSLP is designed to amplify Black students' voices, foster academic and career readiness, and create meaningful connections rooted in cultural identity, pride, and purpose.

The program directly aligns with the mandates of the Centre of Excellence for Black Student Achievement, which are to:

Champion the success of Black students by supporting their navigation through systemic barriers and providing access to scholarships, mentorship, and leadership opportunities.

Develop and deliver culturally responsive and healing-centered programming that reflects the lived experiences and aspirations of Black youth.

Strengthen systems of accountability to track and improve Black student outcomes by using disaggregated data and equity-focused strategies.

Inform and transform TDSB policy and practice by embedding community-informed, anti-racist, and innovative approaches to education.

The summer concludes with a public research symposium showcasing students' work, insights, and bold visions for educational change. Family members, educators, policymakers, and community partners will be invited to attend.

About George Brown College

Toronto's George Brown College is located on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and other Indigenous peoples. George Brown prepares innovative, adaptable graduates with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. With three campuses in the downtown core, the college blends theory with experiential learning, research and entrepreneurship opportunities. George Brown offers 175 full-time programs and 182 continuing education certificates/designations across a wide variety of professions to more than 30,100 full-time students and receives more than 53,900 continuing education registrations annually. Students can earn certificates, diplomas, graduate certificates, apprenticeships, and degrees. www.georgebrown.ca.

About the Toronto District School Board

The Toronto District School Board is Canada's largest and one of most diverse school boards, with approximately 239,000 students who are served by 41,000 staff each day across 579 schools.

For more information or to attend the student symposium running from August 11-15, please contact: Saron Fanel, External Communications Specialist, George Brown College, [email protected]; Amanda Burnett, Communications Officer, Centre of Excellence for Black Student Achievement, Toronto District School Board, [email protected]