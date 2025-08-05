George Brown College Opens Applications for Free Building Code Training Program to Address Ontario's Construction Workforce Shortage

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - As Ontario's construction boom accelerates, the demand for certified building officials is reaching critical levels. In response, George Brown College (GBC) has opened applications for its Fall 2025 intake of the Building Code Skills Development Program — a free, 16-week training initiative designed to fast-track new talent into high-demand roles in the public sector.

Developed in partnership with the Ontario Building Officials Association (OBOA) and GBC's Community Partnerships Office, the program provides learners with the technical knowledge and practical experience needed to launch a career as a municipal building official — a profession vital to keeping pace with Ontario's growth.

Fast-Track to Certification and Employment

Graduates of the program receive a Building Officials Fundamentals Certificate from GBC and are prepared to write the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing's BCIN exams (House 2024 and General Legal/Process 2024). Those who pass are eligible to receive the OBOA's Building Code Qualified certification in Housing — a key credential sought by municipal employers across the province.

Program Breakdown

Program start dates: September 15 and November 24, 2025

September 15 and 4 weeks : Workplace culture, occupational communication, and job readiness

: Workplace culture, occupational communication, and job readiness 12 weeks : Technical Building Code training through GBC's School of Continuing Education

: Technical Building Code training through GBC's School of Continuing Education 1 year: Ongoing career support, including job search assistance, networking, and access to exclusive municipal job listings via OBOA

"This program is about more than just training, it's about real pathways to employment," said Joseph Sirianni, Director of Corporate Training at the College's Centre for Continuing Education. "We're proud to offer training that meets the evolving needs of Ontario's building industry, while also building meaningful careers."

Background

George Brown has been the official training provider for building code courses and manuals on behalf of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing since 2015. The longstanding OBOA partnership opens doors for graduates, giving them exposure in the field and support beyond graduation.

To learn more or register for an information session, visit the George Brown College website or contact: [email protected].

About George Brown College

Toronto's George Brown College is located on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and other Indigenous peoples. George Brown prepares innovative, adaptable graduates with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. With three campuses in the downtown core, the college blends theory with experiential learning, research and entrepreneurship opportunities. George Brown offers 175 full-time programs and 182 continuing education certificates/designations across a wide variety of professions to more than 30,100 full-time students and receives more than 53,900 continuing education registrations annually. Students can earn certificates, diplomas, graduate certificates, apprenticeships, and degrees. www.georgebrown.ca.

SOURCE George Brown College

For media inquiries: Saron Fanel, External Communications Specialist, [email protected]