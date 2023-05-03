STEER TECHNOLOGIES INC. (FORMERLY FACEDRIVE INC.), SAYANTHAN NAVARATNAM, SUMAN PUSHPARAJAH, AND JUNAID RAZVI, File No. 2023-10

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a settlement agreement entered into by Staff of the Commission and Steer Technologies Inc., Sayanthan Navaratnam, Suman Pushparajah, and Junaid Razvi in the above named matter.

The hearing will be held on May 19, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated May 3, 2023 and the Statement of Allegations dated May 3, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

