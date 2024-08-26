Steel and Aluminium strongly support announced tariffs on Chinese imports that threatened Canada's Industry

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the leaders of two major Canadian industries, Catherine Cobden, President and CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association and Jean Simard, President and CEO of the Aluminium Association of Canada, released the following statement in reaction to the announcement by the Government of Canada on the implementation of tariffs on Chinese Steel, Aluminium and Electric Vehicles:

"Our industries strongly support and welcome today's announcement by the Government of Canada that recognizes the strategic importance of steel and aluminium to Canada's economic security interests.

"By taking this proactive approach of tariffs directed towards China, Canada is protecting our workers, families and the communities that these vital industries support. Canada is also taking the important step of aligning with its CUSMA trading partners, protecting fortress North America and refusing to be a point of entry for unfairly traded and high carbon steel and aluminium imports.

"We also recognize and are grateful for the support of the Official Opposition in advancing the importance of a swift holistic approach to the issue of Chinese overcapacity. Today's move puts Canada's economy and its trading relationships as a clear and strategic priority where a strong multi-partisan approach serves Canada's best interests to protecting our industries and the workers that continue to build our country.

"Moving towards the implementation of these measures, our sectors will continue to work closely with the government and all political parties to ensure the details of these measures protect Canada's trade and economic interests."

The Canadian Steel Producers Association is the national voice of Canada's primary steel and the pipe and tube industry, dedicated to ensuring a competitive and sustainable business environment for its members and supply chain stakeholders. Canadian steel producers are integral to Canada's economy and a vital supplier to many segments of North American industry, including the automotive, energy, construction, and transportation sectors.

