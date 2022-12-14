QUÉBEC, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - AXSO, a Hydro-Québec technology subsidiary specialized in EV charging network software, announces a new agreement with charging station network operator Stay-N-Charge.

Already operating Hydro-Québec's proprietary network, the Electric Circuit, throughout the province of Quebec, AXSO can now consolidate its presence in North America with this deployment with Stay-N-Charge. Based in Georgia (USA), Stay-N-Charge is positioning its deployment strategy in the hotel and hospitality owners and organizations sector.

This agreement represents AXSO's first deployment in the United States, allowing it to adapt its software to the legislative framework of that market. This opens the door for future developments in the United States, and solidifies AXSO's position as a leader in software solutions for charging station networks.

"This agreement with Stay-N-Charge was a seamless collaboration. We were ready to begin our US deployment, and the remarkable vision of their leadership team won us over and convinced us to join forces. Furthermore, this Charge Point Operator (CPO) will be able to target dedicated upgrades to the hotel environment," said Kevin Martel, Chief Technology Officer of AXSO.

For its part, Stay-N-Charge is beginning its US conquest by solidifying its footprint with hotel facility owners. "Having AXSO as a growth partner gives us reliability in the industry. In addition, with AXSO's solution, we have the ability to expand and build a seamless guest experience on a scalable network across North America," said Tony Booth, CEO of Stay-N-Charge.

Stay-N-Charge will offer Charging-as-a-Service throughout the continental United States. Facility managers can confidently delegate this area of their operations to the Stay-N-Charge team, thanks to their comprehensive and top-of-mind offering. Finally, integrating the Property Management System components of each establishment is a core feature of Stay-N-Charge's offer, ensuring a complete match with the reality of the hotel industry.

About Stay-N-Charge:

Stay-N-Charge works with hospitality locations throughout North America to allow them to offer EV charging as a guest service without added burden on the staff. Property owners and managers can confidently delegate EV charging to the Stay-N-Charge team through their comprehensive solutions and guest guarantees. Finally, the ability for PMS and expanded integrations allow properties to provide a more comprehensive and seamless guest experience. Learn more: https://www.stayncharge.com/

About AXSO:

Owned by Hydro-Québec, a world leader in clean energy, AXSO helps station operators and charge point operators monetize the electric vehicle charging experience while keeping it simple for drivers. Learn more: https://www.axso.co/

For further information: Jonathan Côté, Media Relations at Hydro-Québec, [email protected], 1 514 289-3227; Crystal Estabrook, Hospitality Manager at Stay-N-Charge, [email protected], 1 912 399-3869