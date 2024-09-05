New bundle slashes ongoing SaaS fees by up to 80%, offering a cost-effective and scalable EV charging solution for multi-family

KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- FractalEV , a leading Canadian Level 2 EV charger manufacturer, and AXSO , a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec known for its innovative energy management solutions, have announced a powerful new partnership designed to transform electric vehicle (EV) charging in multi-unit residential buildings. This cutting-edge bundle combines FractalEV's reliable hardware with AXSO's Eddie platform, offering an OCPP solution that reduces ongoing SaaS fees by up to 80%, significantly lowering building owners' costs while enhancing drivers' charging experience.

AXSO Eddie and FractalEV now a bundled solution

As the number of electric vehicles on the road continues to rise, so do the challenges associated with charging in multi-unit buildings. This new bundle from FractalEV and AXSO addresses these challenges head-on, offering a scalable, efficient solution that integrates top-tier hardware with intelligent energy management. By simplifying deployment, optimizing energy use, and reducing the need for extensive support, this collaboration sets a new standard for EV charging in multi-unit residential environments.

Thanks to discounted bundled pricing, building owners can recoup significant savings while delivering a high-quality, reliable charging solution.

"Our goal with this bundle is to make EV charging as seamless and cost-effective as possible for both building owners and drivers," said Chris Mendes, CEO of FractalEV. "FractalEV chargers are designed to be reliable and easy to manage, and with AXSO's Eddie platform, we can extend those benefits even further. Together, we're making it easier for buildings to scale their charging infrastructure and for drivers to access the power they need."

Eddie , AXSO's latest innovation, is a cutting-edge electric vehicle energy management system (EVEMS) specifically designed to address the complexities of EV charging in multi-dwelling units. Developed entirely in Quebec, Eddie uses intelligent power management to accommodate a high volume of EVs without exceeding a building's power capacity. This powerful feature makes it possible to avoid costly electrical upgrades and significantly save energy costs, particularly during peak periods.

"The exponential growth in electric vehicles presents both opportunities and challenges, particularly in multi-unit buildings," said Alexandre Bérubé, President and CEO of AXSO. "With Eddie, we've created a solution that optimizes energy use and simplifies the charging process for residents and building owners. This partnership with FractalEV allows us to bring this innovation to even more people, making EV charging more accessible and efficient across Canada."

The FractalEV and Eddie bundle is designed with user experience and reliability at its core. FractalEV's chargers are equipped with commercial-grade hardware, including full-color touchscreens, built-in RFID readers, and visual status indicators, making them user-friendly and efficient. Eddie complements this with a transparent pricing model, easy charger locating, and robust billing options that cater to a wide range of needs.

The solution also offers sophisticated load balancing and power management tools, ensuring that building owners can avoid peak demand fees while accommodating more vehicles on limited electrical services. Additionally, the chargers arrive pre-commissioned with Eddie, streamlining deployment and reducing on-site IT requirements.

"This collaboration with FractalEV is about more than just cutting costs — it's about delivering a reliable, scalable solution that meets our customers' real-world needs," added Bérubé. "By integrating Eddie's intelligent energy management with FractalEV's robust hardware, we're creating a seamless experience that supports the ongoing transition to electric vehicles."

The FractalEV and Eddie bundle is backed by industry-leading support. Drivers can easily reach out for assistance via the Eddie app, and FractalEV's chargers are equipped with advanced diagnostic tools and offline recovery capabilities to ensure maximum uptime. For building owners, the platform offers essential management features such as revenue management, custom branding, commercial offers, and detailed reporting, making it easier to manage and monetize charging infrastructure.

This powerful bundle is now available, offering a complete solution for multi-unit residential EV charging that is both scalable and cost-effective. To learn more about how this partnership can benefit your building, contact FractalEV or the team at Eddie directly.

About FractalEV

FractalEV is an independently funded EV charging startup founded by former ChargeLab VP Chris Mendes. The company develops reliable, repairable Level 2 chargers for multi-family, fleet, and commercial use. FractalEV offers full-featured smart chargers with zero subscription fees, supported by an O&M cloud portal for seamless deployment. Visit www.fractalev.com for more information.

About AXSO

AXSO, a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, helps charging station operators monetize the electric vehicle charging experience while simplifying the process for drivers. AXSO's latest innovation, Eddie, is a cutting-edge electric vehicle energy management system (EVEMS) designed to optimize charging in multi-dwelling units and beyond. To learn more about AXSO, visit https://www.axso.io/ and Eddie: https://www.eddie.eco.

SOURCE FractalEV

FractalEV, Evan F.P., Media Coordinator, (647) 456-7626, [email protected]; AXSO, Louis-Vincent Courchesne, Head of Sales and Marketing, [email protected], 438-940-5086