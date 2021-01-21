Statistics Canada staffing 32,000 census jobs across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Statistics Canada (StatCan) will conduct the next census in May 2021 and is staffing 32,000 jobs across Canada. Individuals are being hired to be part of this large-scale national project in communities both big and small to collect crucial data that will be used to plan for the future.

StatCan has adapted its approach for the 2021 Census to the COVID-19 reality to ensure that every Canadian has an opportunity to be heard and that the census is conducted in the best and safest way possible. Census procedures have been redesigned to ensure the safety of respondents and census employees by limiting the amount of contact required to participate in this important undertaking. This will enable the majority of Canadians to complete the questionnaire through an efficient, secure and user-friendly online application.

All equipment required to keep census employees safe during the pandemic will be provided by StatCan, and employees will work close to home, in their local communities. Census staff will identify dwellings on maps, follow up with respondents by phone and conduct physically-distanced in-person interviews, when required.

A variety of supervisory and non-supervisory opportunities are available between March and July 2021.

The rate of pay varies by position—from $17.83 to $21.77 per hour.

to per hour. In select northern and remote communities, the rate of pay ranges from $29.25 to $31.25 per hour.

to per hour. All employees are paid for authorized expenses.

Applicants must be 18 years or older.

Applicants must be eligible to work in Canada and able to commit to a flexible work schedule (primarily in the evening and on weekends).

For more information and to apply now, visit the Census jobs page of the census website.

"Over the past 100 years, through the census, Statistics Canada has captured an ever-evolving snapshot of the country and its people. Canadians have relied on census data to tell them about how the country is changing and about what matters to them. As we all work to respond to the social and economic impacts of COVID-19, it is more important than ever that we collectively pursue data-driven solutions that work for families, businesses and diverse communities from coast to coast to coast. As we prepare for the 2021 Census, we thank all Canadians who have trusted Statistics Canada to tell their unique stories and capture the diverse and changing portrait of our nation as it grows and evolves."

Anil Arora, Chief Statistician of Canada, Statistics Canada

