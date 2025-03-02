OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) participated in negotiations on Saturday, March 1 and Sunday, March 2. The weekend negotiations were held in parallel with detailed discussions between the parties at the Industrial Inquiry Commission (IIC), which is examining the bargaining dispute and significant challenges facing Canada Post. We entered the weekend hoping that agreements could be reached with CUPW, with the assistance of a mediator.

This weekend, Canada Post put forward a workable and affordable weekend delivery model that would allow the company to compete in the important parcel delivery market using a dedicated part-time workforce. Our proposals included:

A more flexible staffing model that would provide greater opportunity to have work performed at regular rates of pay, through the creation of new part-time flex positions with guaranteed hours on weekdays.

Provisions that would allow the company to better match labour requirements to fluctuating mail and parcel volumes.

With these changes, our proposals maintained the significant protections afforded to employees, including renewing the job security provisions for regular employees.

These changes are essential to provide Canada Post the ability to grow its core delivery business in today's competitive environment. Unfortunately, the union's response showed little meaningful movement on our core needs and failed to acknowledge the significant challenges facing the Corporation. Over the past year, CUPW has continued to put forward proposals that would create more rigidity in our delivery model, add significant costs, and accelerate the company's declining financial position. The union has maintained this approach, providing no basis to break the impasse with continued discussions at this time. We are disappointed we were not able to reach a deal this weekend, but remain committed to negotiating new collective agreements.

The financial challenges facing the Corporation were underscored by the Government of Canada's January 24, 2025, announcement that it intends to make repayable funding of up to $1.034 billion available to Canada Post through the government's 2025-26 fiscal year. This short-term financing liability, which is within the regulations of the Canada Post Corporation Act, is to ensure the Corporation can maintain its solvency and continue operating as it deals with its significant financial and structural issues.

SOURCE Canada Post

