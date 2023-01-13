OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) values the important role its employees play from across the country in delivering services to Canadians. The CRA respects the collective bargaining process, and is ready to return to the bargaining table at the earliest opportunity to resume negotiations. The CRA continues to bargain in good faith and is committed to reaching an agreement that is both fair to employees and reasonable for Canadian taxpayers.

Today, the CRA filed an Unfair Labour Practice complaint with the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board (Board) against the Public Service Alliance of Canada – Union of Taxation Employees (PSAC-UTE) for failing to observe its duty to bargain in good faith and duty to make every reasonable effort to enter into a collective agreement.

Through this complaint, the CRA is seeking the Board's authority under the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations Act to recognize that the PSAC-UTE did not bargain in good faith and did not make every reasonable effort to enter into a collective agreement. The CRA is also asking the Board to direct the parties to return to the bargaining table before allowing the PSAC-UTE to declare or authorize a strike.

On September 1, 2022, the PSAC-UTE left the bargaining table during the sixth negotiation session and declared an impasse. When it declared impasse, the PSAC-UTE still had over 200 outstanding bargaining demands, many of which involve significant costs to the CRA and taxpayers. The Board recommended both the establishment of a Public Interest Commission (PIC) and mediation leading up to the PIC, to help the parties resolve many of the 200 proposals submitted by the PSAC-UTE that remain in dispute.

On December 20, 2022, the first day of the agreed-upon mediation, the PSAC-UTE decided to withdraw from the process. This mediation would have assisted the parties in reaching an agreement.

In addition, the PSAC-UTE has clearly stated its intention to move to a strike position as soon as possible, in advance of the PIC conclusion and in a manner that would impact the CRA's tax filing season, without first engaging in good faith bargaining.

The CRA is disappointed that the PSAC-UTE has chosen these actions, against every effort made by the CRA to try to come to an agreement.

The CRA remains committed to meeting and pursuing meaningful negotiations with the PSAC-UTE with a view to conclude a new collective agreement that is both fair for employees and reasonable for Canadians.

