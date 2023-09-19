OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - On September 16, 2023, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada for the Audit, Financial and Scientific Group (PIPSC-AFS Group) reached a tentative agreement for approximately 16,000 CRA employees.

As per established protocol, the PIPSC-AFS Group will provide more information on the tentative agreement and ratification process, as well as prepare a ratification package for PIPSC-AFS Group members.

In the coming weeks, the PIPSC-AFS Group will explain the terms of the tentative agreement and hold ratification votes for its members. If a majority of the PIPSC-AFS Group members vote in support of the tentative agreement, it will become the new collective agreement for the PIPSC-AFS Group, once it is signed. For more information, please visit the PIPSC website.

The CRA thanks members of both bargaining teams for their dedication and hard work during this round of negotiations. Through extensive negotiations, the CRA and the PIPSC-AFS Group worked to find common ground and ultimately reached a tentative agreement which is both fair to employees and reasonable for taxpayers.

The CRA values the important role its employees play from across the country in delivering services to Canadians.

