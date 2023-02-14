Support line

There is a national, toll-free 24/7 crisis call line providing mental health support for anyone who requires emotional assistance related to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. For assistance, call 1-844-413-6649.

Supports are also available through the MMIWG health and cultural support services. Support could include professional counselling with a focus on healing, emotional supports such as listening and referrals to additional services, and culturally specific help centred around traditional healing methods and Elder services.

OTTAWA, ON, UNCEDED TRADITIONAL TERRITORY OF THE ALGONQUIN ANISHINAABEG NATION, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations; the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services; the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs; and the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement:

"On this day 31 years ago, in response to the murder on Powell Street in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, Indigenous grassroots organizers hosted the first Women's Memorial March. Out of a sense of hopelessness, their goal was to provide a space for families, survivors, communities and allies to gather, heal and commemorate Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people whose lives were ended by violence. Decades later, the memorial march has grown into an annual event, held on February 14 in cities across Canada and the United States, drawing attention to the national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people.

This annual march welcomes everyone in Canada to walk alongside survivors, families and community members, as they honour the memory and spirit of the missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. It is also a chance to reflect on the systemic violence, the traumatic effects felt by their loved ones, and most importantly, the role we all have as Canadians to end this crisis.

In Canada, too many women and girls live in fear of violence. Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people are significantly more likely to experience violence than non-Indigenous women due to the ongoing impacts of colonialization. The Government of Canada is committed to ending gender-based violence and providing support to victims, survivors, and their families, no matter how long it takes. We will continue to use the Federal Pathway, National Action Plan, the National Inquiry's Calls for Justice, and the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence to guide our work. Working in partnership with Indigenous families, survivors, communities, as well as provinces and territories, we will address systemic inequities and racism that are at the root of this systemic violence and put an end to this national crisis.

Today and every day, we hold in our hearts and minds the Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people who were taken too soon from their families and communities. We stand in solidarity with those who march today, and with First Nations, Inuit and Métis survivors, families, communities, organizations, and leadership who have shown their unwavering dedication to honour their loved ones and advocate for safer communities across Canada.

We encourage everyone in Canada to take action—get involved or join a march in your local area today. Supporting Indigenous-led grassroots efforts is essential to ending this crisis and helping to prevent current and future generations of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people from experiencing gender- and race-based violence."

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: For more information, media may contact: Aïssatou Diop, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations: Email: [email protected], Phone: 819-934-2302