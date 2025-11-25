MCDOWELL LAKE FIRST NATION, TREATY 9 TERRITORY, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, McDowell Lake First Nation Chief Lois James, Provincial Minister of Indigenous Affairs First Nations Economic Reconciliation, the Honourable Greg Rickford and Federal Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, are proud to announce the creation of the Mishi Sakahikaniing Reserve--a historic and long-awaited milestone in the community's efforts to establish a permanent land base.

This new reserve creation provides McDowell Lake First Nation with dedicated lands--a vital step toward community building, cultural revitalization, and long-term self-determination. The creation of the Mishi Sakahikaniing Reserve reflects the strength, resilience, and determination of community leadership and reaffirms the shared commitment of the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario to reconciliation and partnership.

The lands were set apart as reserve for the First Nation through the Additions to Reserve process and represent approximately 4,536.32 hectares in size. This land base is now reserve land for the use and benefit of McDowell Lake First Nation.

The creation of the Mishi Sakahikaniing Reserve stands as a powerful testament to the perseverance, strength, and unwavering commitment of McDowell Lake First Nation. For years, the community has worked tirelessly--overcoming obstacles, navigating complex processes, and never losing sight of their goal to secure a land base for their people. This milestone is the result of their vision, resilience, and determination to build a better future for current and future generations. It reflects what is possible when a community refuses to give up and when governments listen, support, and walk alongside them in true partnership.

"The creation of the Mishi Sakahikaniing Reserve is a proud and long-awaited moment for our community. I, along with Mishi Sakahikaniing council, would like to express our gratitude to all who made this happen. I would like to formally recognize the leaders who have walked before me. They each have laid a stone that is the foundation of Mishi Sakahikaniing Reserve.

; 8Ogimaakaan, Chief Magnus James. 1946-19706yul

Chief Aglaba James. 1970-1990=[y

Chief Albert James. 1990-2002

Chief Eli James. 2002-2015

Chief Vontane Keno. 2015-2019

Chief Mary Lawson. 2019-2023

"Miigwetch for the hard work, dedication and perseverance. Mishi Sakahikaniing members all share the same vision, passion and love for the traditional homelands that are officially recognized as Mishi Sakahikaniing Reserve. This land is our past, our present and our future. It carries the visions of the ancestors, the culture and history of the nation and the promises of the youth. Mishi Sakahikaniing members have been the stewards of this land since time immemorial. We carry this responsibility as will the future leaders. We thank both levels of government for working with us in true partnership. Together, we will build the nation of Mishi Sakahikaniing in the spirit of collaboration, unity and reconciliation.

"Miigwetch Gitchi Manitou without whose guidance this would not have been achieved."

Chief Lois James

McDowell Lake First Nation

"The recognition of the Mishi Sakahikaniing Reserve marks a new chapter for McDowell Lake First Nation--one where the community can build and grow on their own terms. Land is not only the foundation for homes and infrastructure, but for healing, identity, and prosperity. This milestone is a testament to the power of partnership and the enduring leadership of Chief James and Council."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"The establishment of this land base represents a powerful step forward for the community, serving as a foundation for growth, culture, and opportunity. Land is more than geography; it is the heart of identity and resilience. This achievement reflects the strength of partnership and the dedication of community leadership."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"The Province of Ontario is proud to support the creation of the Mishi Sakahikaniing Reserve and to work alongside McDowell Lake First Nation and the federal government to advance opportunities for prosperity and growth. A land base is fundamental to building a strong, vibrant future. We commend the leadership of Chief James and the community for their unwavering commitment to seeing this vision become reality."

The Honourable Greg Rickford

Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Minister of First Nations Economic Reconciliation

McDowell Lake First Nation ( Mishi Sakahikaniing ) is a small community located in northern Ontario, approximately 155 kilometres northeast of Red Lake, Ontario, on the central western shore of McDowell Lake.

) is a small community located in northern Ontario, approximately 155 kilometres northeast of Red Lake, Ontario, on the central western shore of McDowell Lake. McDowell Lake First Nation was formed in the early 1940s when members of other First Nations moved to McDowell Lake for better access to fur-bearing animals to transact in the fur market.

In 1991, under the Six Nishnawbe-Aski Nation Agreement, lands were to be set aside to create a reserve (land base) for McDowell Lake First Nation.

