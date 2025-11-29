FORT QU'APPELLE, SK -- Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation, Treaty 4 Territory, Nov. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada and Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation -- When First Nations and the federal government work side by side to secure clean drinking water, we are not just investing in infrastructure--we are investing in trust, health, and the future of our communities.

Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation marked a significant community milestone today with the opening of a new state-of-the-art water treatment plant, reflecting the Nation's ongoing commitment to clean water access, community wellness, and long-term infrastructure renewal.

Chief Roger Redman, joined by Council members, Elders, community citizens, and representatives from Indigenous Services Canada, gathered to celebrate this achievement and recognize its importance for current and future generations.

The federal government invested $13.6 million for the completion of this facility. It includes two newly developed raw-water wells and a connecting waterline, designed to provide secure, reliable drinking water to the Nation. More than an infrastructure upgrade, this project reflects Standing Buffalo's broader vision for strengthening essential services and supporting long-term community planning, public health, and economic development.

The 353-square-metre plant features an advanced biological filtration system followed by reverse osmosis (RO), contributing to a high standard of water quality and long-term reliability. This milestone follows the recent Dakota–Lakota Statement of Recognition and Apology, reinforcing the Nation's ongoing path of healing, restoration, and forward-looking community development.

Reliable access to clean drinking water is a key priority in Standing Buffalo's long-term development strategy. Today's opening reinforces the Nation's commitment to building modern, resilient infrastructure guided by community values, strengthened capacity, and a vision for a healthy, thriving future.

Quotes

"Today marks an important step forward for Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation as we strengthen our ability to provide clean, safe drinking water for all of our families. This new facility reflects our commitment to building healthy, long-lasting infrastructure guided by our own values and long-term community vision. We will continue advancing projects that honour our responsibility to future generations and support a stronger, more self-determined Nation."

Chief Roger Redman

Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation

"My heartfelt congratulations to the community of Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation on the opening of your new water treatment plant. This new facility will provide safe, clean drinking water to the community and strengthen the health and sustainability of the Nation for years to come. It represents an important step forward and is a testament of what we can accomplish by working together."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"When families can trust the water coming out of their taps, it supports everything else -- health, learning, local jobs, and a strong future for kids and grandkids. Our federal government was pleased to provide funding to support this facility and will keep working side by side with First Nations partners in Saskatchewan like Standing Buffalo to build infrastructure that lasts."

The Honourable Buckley Belanger

Secretary of State (Rural Development)

Desnethé--Missinippi--Churchill River

Quick facts

Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation is a Dakota First Nations government located in southern Saskatchewan, known for its rich history, cultural significance, and current initiatives aimed at economic development and sovereignty.

Construction of the new water treatment plant began in June 2024 and includes two new raw water wells, decommissioning of the existing water treatment plant, operator training, and flushing/swabbing of the water distribution system.

Biological filtration followed by reverse osmosis (RO) is a method used to treat water by first removing contaminants through biological filtration, which is then followed by RO to further purify the water.

As part of a responsible transition plan, the previous water treatment facility will be decommissioned and retained for complementary community uses, including emergency and fire protection support.

The $13.6-million facility was funded by Indigenous Services Canada.

Dakota-Lakota Statement of Recognition & Apology

